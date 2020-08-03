A Lizzie McGuire and Hannah Montana crossover? Hilary Duff says, "Never say never!"

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Duff admitted that she hadn't thought about the possibility of her and Miley Cyrus' hit Disney Channel shows colliding, but she's totally open to it.

"I love Miley, I recently was on her show that she created during the quarantine, and she’s just awesome," Duff gushed. "She’s always showing me so much love and it kind of embarrasses me in a way. I’m like, come on, you’re like the epitome of cool and it’s really sweet that she’s just so vocal about being a fan growing up with me and I love her."

A crossover would ultimately mean a musical collaboration between the two stars, right? Plus, much like Cyrus, Duff also played a wig-wearing secret pop star in her 2003 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Talk about the best of both worlds!

Production on the reboot of Lizzie McGuire remains on hold after disputes due to story line limitations with Disney+, but the cast and crew are optimistic about moving forward.

"We started shooting, we stopped shooting and went back to the drawing board with Disney+, Disney, and myself to come up with something that works for all of us, and we’re still in the middle of that process," Duff shared. "Everything kind of got put on hold, especially now because of COVID. But no, we’re talking weekly and I feel really good about it. It’s a work in progress."