SEPTA train derails at Trenton Transit Center

A SEPTA train headed for Philadelphia derailed near the Trenton Transit Center late Wednesday morning.

The train carrying 25 passengers traveling at a low speed left the tracks just after 11 a.m., according to SEPTA spokesman John Golden. No one was injured and all the passengers were taken via a shuttle bus to the next station.

SEPTA service is suspended between Trenton and Philadelphia while the train is removed from the track.

Golden said the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Service on NJ Transit

NJ Transit Northeast Corridor service was suspended between New York and Trenton after the derailment but has resumed with 90 minute delays.

Amtrak service on the Northeast Corridor is operating between New York and Philadelphia at reduced speed.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?



NJ school holidays with the biggest buzz Just which days NJ schools have off remains a reflection of its community. Some New Jersey towns now have populations that celebrate religious holidays not previously taken as a district-wide day, such as Diwali or Eid. Other days off are not religious in nature, but are still stirring up controversy or buzz around the state. The following have been making the most news, heading into the 2022-2023 school year.