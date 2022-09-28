SEPTA train derails at Trenton Transit Center
A SEPTA train headed for Philadelphia derailed near the Trenton Transit Center late Wednesday morning.
The train carrying 25 passengers traveling at a low speed left the tracks just after 11 a.m., according to SEPTA spokesman John Golden. No one was injured and all the passengers were taken via a shuttle bus to the next station.
SEPTA service is suspended between Trenton and Philadelphia while the train is removed from the track.
Golden said the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
Service on NJ Transit
NJ Transit Northeast Corridor service was suspended between New York and Trenton after the derailment but has resumed with 90 minute delays.
Amtrak service on the Northeast Corridor is operating between New York and Philadelphia at reduced speed.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.