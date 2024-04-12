Have you heard the news? The Trenton Thunder baseball team is changing its name.

Trenton Thunder Trenton Thunder loading...

No, this isn't an April Fools joke, that day already passed. It's true. But, don't worry, it won't be for long.

Trenton Thunder changing team name to Trenton Goldens

The Trenton Thunder will become the Trenton Goldens for two very special games during the upcoming 2024 season.

Limited edition Trenton Goldens merchandise is available for purchase

When the team hits the field they'll have special edition Goldens uniforms. You'll be able to get your hands on some cool looking merchandise too, like hats, t-shirts, jerseys, and more.

Trenton Thunder Trenton Thunder loading...

Trenton Goldens name honors team's history using Golden Retrievers as bat dogs

Any guesses why the Trenton Thunder will become the Trenton Goldens for a few games?

It's to honor and celebrate the team's history with Golden Retrievers.

Aren't they so cute?

Trenton Thunder Trenton Thunder loading...

If you've ever been to a home Trenton Thunder game at Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton, you've probably noticed a beautiful Goldens Retriever retrieving bats at home plate.

Get our free mobile app

Yes, the Golden Retrievers are full-time bat dogs.

Several Goldens have had the job over the years. Think back...Chase was the OG...the original bat dog. Chase's son, Derby followed, and now taking the field are Derby's son, Rookie and Rookie's cousin, Dash. Got that? There's going to be a quiz. Ha ha.

Trenton Thunder Trenton Thunder loading...

Trenton Thunder will be the Trenton Goldens for two games only

If you want to be a part of this special Trenton Thunder transformation to the Trenton Goldens, here are the dates to save:

*Wednesday, June 26th at 7pm is a bat dog celebration presented by NutriSource.

*Sunday, August 18th at 5pm is Bark at the Park presented by Dogs and Cats Rule.

READ MORE: New deli/restaurant opening in Hamilton

During these two games you'll get to see the players wear the limited edition Trenton Goldens uniforms.

For more information, click here.

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2024 schedule All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. New locations may be added as the year progresses so please check back often for updates. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant