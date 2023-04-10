This Closed NJ Diner, Notorious For an Unsolved Mob Hit, is Set to Reopen!

This landmark diner with a seriously dark past is about to start a new beginning!

The Seville Diner, located at 1035 NJ-18 in East Brunswick, is set to reopen following a whole new makeover according to NJ.com. The diner is notoriously known for a tragedy that happened 16 years ago.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

The diner closed permanently in 2021, after filing for bankruptcy. The landlord was hopeful to find a new tenant while it sat empty for about two years, according to My Central Jersey. This could have been a tricky endeavor considering what happened there in 2007. It's become something of New Jersey legend.

What happened at Seville Diner?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If you're not familiar, Seville Diner is the location where one of the co-owners was violently murdered right in parking lot in 2007. Even after 16 years, the case is still unsolved. It seems to have been a mob hit, as the the co-owner was an alleged member of a New Jersey crime family, according to the article. He was reportedly a confidential informant. And if you've ever watched The Sopranos or a mob movie, there's little mystery as to what happens next if the cat gets out of the bag.

But now, the decades-old diner is about to make a comeback! The diner has come into new ownership, and the new owner is planning to do a whole round of interior renovations, but keeping the exterior the same.

When will Seville Diner reopen?

The new owner says they will hopefully open in about 6-8 months. So hang tight!

Are you excited to see this landmark diner make a comeback? Let us know in the comments!

NJ Restaurants Featured on The Food Network That Are Now CLOSED I did a little research and found out that these once "seen on tv" restaurants aren't open anymore.