Shia LaBeouf is Seeking ‘Long-Term Inpatient Treatment,’ Reportedly Fired From ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Shia LaBeouf is seeking inpatient treatment and was allegedly fired from Olivia Wilde’s upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling.

On Thursday (December 24), Variety published a piece on the Transformers star concerning his bad behavior.

“Shia needs help and he knows that,” LaBeouf’s attorney Shawn Holley told the outlet. “We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.”

Additionally, his exit from Wilde’s upcoming film in September was reportedly not due to scheduling conflicts as reports suggested. “Variety has learned LaBeouf was dropped from the film,” the outlet revealed. “Though shooting had not started yet when LaBeouf departed, insiders close to the project say LaBeouf displayed poor behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew, including Wilde, who ultimately fired him. Wilde didn’t respond to requests for comment for this story.” Additionally, LaBeouf’s publicist and New Line declined to comment about his exit.

The new revelations follow FKA Twigs‘ (real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett) lawsuit against LaBeouf for assault.

Her attorney also shared a statement in the article regarding LaBeouf. “This isn’t about Shia’s career,” Bryan Freedman said. “This is about making sure the trauma and pain inflicted on my clients and others doesn’t happen again. Shia is an admitted abuser and he needs to get meaningful help that addresses his violent behavior.”