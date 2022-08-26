Shia LaBeouf Breaks Silence About FKA Twigs Abuse Allegations, Says His ‘Failings’ Are ‘Fundamental and Real

Shia LaBeouf is finally addressing the abuse allegations made against him by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs.

In a letter written to his former Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, the actor addressed his "failings with Twigs," who previously accused LaBeouf of abuse in court documents.

The letter was obtained by Variety. It reads:

"My failings with Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the narrative that has been presented. There is a time and a place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a nuanced situation with respect for her and the truth, hence my silence."

In an interview with The New York Times, Twigs shared that the time she spent with the actor was "the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life."

Speaking to Elle, she said she was "lucky" to have survived their relationship.

"It's a miracle I came out alive. I think it's luck. I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light. I wish I could say, '[It is] a testament to my strong character,' or 'It's the way my mother raised me.' It's none of that. It's pure luck that I'm not in that situation anymore," Twigs said.

After the allegations were made public, LaBeouf took a hiatus from acting. He later denied the allegations. A court date to handle the case between Twigs and LaBeouf is set for April 17, 2023.

In LaBeouf's letter to Wilde, the actor, who shared he has been sober 627 days, also addressed his departure from Don't Worry Darling, claiming he quit the movie as he was not given adequate time to rehearse.

LaBeouf wrote:

"Firing me never took place, Olivia. And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth. So I am humbly asking, as a person with an eye toward making things right, that you correct the narrative as best you can. I hope none of this negatively effects you, and that your film is successful in all the ways you want it to be."

Wilde previously claimed LaBeouf was fired from the film for being "combative."

"I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work. His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances," Wild told Variety.

"I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job," she continued.

LaBeouf's role was recast with former One Direction member Harry Styles, who recently received flack for his acting in a clip from the film.