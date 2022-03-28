Snow Squall Causes 40+ Car Crash on Busy Pennsylvania Highway

If you got one of those snow squall warnings on your phone earlier today and didn’t take it seriously in our area: we have a story from just west of our area that serves as a reminder about how serious these events can truly be.

A massive crash — involving as many as 40 vehicles — closed parts of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County, PA. The accident took place as a heavy snow squall worked through the area causing reduced visibility and dangerous conditions on the roadway.

Yes, that’s the same snow squall that moved through our area a little later as it trekked further east.

It was not clear immediately what took place to start the crash, but smoke can be seen billowing from a tractor-trailer. Several passenger cars were also involved in the accident.

There was no immediate report of any serious injuries as a result of the crash. However, crews remain on the scene.

https://www.facebook.com/SchuylkillCountyOEM/posts/278989921081229

The accident took place near mile marker 116 in the area of Minersville, PA, the reports say. That's about 100 miles to the northwest of Philadelphia, PA.

