Raising children sure isn't easy.

Not only is it a tough job emotionally, but it can take a toll on your finances too.

We've all heard the word "inflation" so many times in the last few years. Ugh. It's the highest it's been in 40 years. Yikes.

The price of everything has gone up, including the important things we need to raise our little ones like food, clothes, and daycare. Once your kids get in school, doesn't mean the care costs stop.

As children grow, they'll be involved in activities, hobbies, and sports which also cost quite a bit of money.

Creditnews Research says nowadays it takes $22,989 a year, on average, to raise a child.

Are you ready for this? By the time the child is 18, you will have spent $413,810. Whoa. That's a ton of money.

The company took a look at the cost of living with one or two salaries per family vs. the cost of raising a child in many of the most populated areas in the country and came up with a list of the areas where it's financially harder to raise children.

Sorry to say, our area, the NY, NJ, PA area, is among the worst, specifically, 2 NJ towns...keep reading.

Let go through the list:

10. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii

9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado

8. Los Angeles - Long Beach - Anaheim, California

7. Oxnard - Thousand Oaks - Ventura, California

6. New York - Newark - Jersey City, NY, NJ, PA

5. San Diego - Chula Vista - Carlsbad, California

4. Bridgeport - Stamford - Norwalk, Connecticut

3. Boston - Cambridge - Newton, Massachusetts, New Hampshire

2. San Jose - Sunnyvale - Santa Clara, California

1. San Francisco - Oakland - Berkeley, California.

To check all the specifics, click here.

