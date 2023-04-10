“SPEAK NOW (YOUR VERSION)” OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

Sweepstakes Name: “Speak Now (Your Version)” (“Sweepstakes”)

Sweepstakes Run Dates: May 15, 2023 through June 5, 2023

Station(s): WPSTFM (a "participating station")

Station Address: 109 Walters Ave.

Station City, State, Zip Code: Ewing, NJ 08638

Station Telephone: (609) 359-5300

Sweepstakes is collectively sponsored by Contest Organizers and Universal Republic Music Group.

Townsquare Media, Inc., its subsidiaries, and affiliated companies (together, the "Company" or “Contest Organizers”), will conduct the Sweepstakes substantially as described in these rules. The Company may conduct the Sweepstakes concurrently and simultaneously on several participating stations owned and or operated by the Company and/or owned and operated by other companies, and in various states, and the Company may add or remove participating stations or change call letters of any participating station at any time during the Sweepstakes as announced on the affected station. For a current list of participating stations, send a request with a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: "Speak Now (Your Version)" SWEEPSTAKES, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA CONTESTING, 1 Manhattanville Rd, Suite 202, Purchase, NY 10577.

By participating in this Sweepstakes, you agree as follows:

ELIGIBILITY

The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of 48 contiguous states (excluding Alaska and Hawaii) who are at least 18 years old as of the date of entry. Employees of Contest Organizers, their advertising or promotion agencies, those involved in the production, development, implementation or handling of the Contest, any agents acting for, or on behalf of the above entities, their respective parent companies, officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees, service providers, prize suppliers any other person or entity associated with the Contest, and/or the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee (collectively "Excluded Individuals"), are not eligible. All U.S., federal, state, and local laws and regulations apply. Void in Alaska, Hawaii, Quebec, Puerto Rico, and where prohibited by law.

HOW TO PLAY/ENTER:

Beginning Monday, May 15, 2023, and continuing each day through Sunday, June 4, 2023 (the “Entry Period”), listeners will be directed to go to the participating station’s mobile app, available in the Apple App Store or Android Marketplace, to submit their entry into the Sweepstakes in the form of an audio submission (“Audio Entry”), for their chance to be entered into a random Grand Prize drawing, as described in Section 4 below. Audio Entry must contain the following in order to be deemed an eligible entry: entrant’s name, entrant’s hometown, a stated reason why the entrant listens to the participating radio station, and a stated reason why the entrant wants to see Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. (i.e., My name Sarah Smith, I am from Atlantic City, New Jersey, and I listen to WENJ because they play all my favorite hits non-stop. I have been listening to Taylor Swift since I was 10 years old, I have her poster on my wall, and my ringtone is set to “Shake It Off” – please pick me!)

To constitute a valid Audio Entry, all Audio Entries must be submitted on the applicable station’s app no later than 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Only one Audio Entry per person will be permitted.

TERMS OF ENTRY:

No purchase necessary. Completion of the above steps will enter you into a random drawing for your chance to win the Grand Prize, as defined by Section 5 below. Audio Entries are limited to one submission per person. Odds of winning depend on the number of Audio Entries received. The use of any agencies or automated software to submit entries will void all entries submitted by that person. Entry/registration does not guarantee a prize.

All Prize claims are subject to verification of the entrant’s eligibility and compliance with the Official Rules. If you are deemed the Grand Prize winner, but found to be ineligible, you will be disqualified from the Sweepstakes and any prize awarded to you will be forfeited

WINNER SELECTION:

On Monday, June 5, 2023, following the conclusion of the Entry Period, Contest Organizers will randomly select one (1) “Grand Prize Winner” from the collective pool of all eligible Audio Entries received across all participating stations during the Entry Period.

PRIZE DESCRIPTION:

Grand Prize Winner will receive: (A) Two (2) Round-trip coach airfare tickets, purchased from a domestic carrier, departing from the nearest major U.S. airport to the participating station in the 48-contiguous United States, arriving at the nearest major U.S. airport to Santa Clara, California (or equivalent); (B) a one (1) night hotel stay in Santa Clara, California (or surrounding area, all subject to availability); (C) two (2) tickets to attend the “Taylor Swift: Eras Tour” at Levi’s Stadium, 4900 Marie P. DeBarolo Way, Santa Clara, CA 95054 on July 29, 2023; and (D) $500 cash gift card.

Approximate total retail value of the Grand Prize collectively is two thousand dollars ($2,000.00), which value may vary based on the location of the winner’s primary home.

Flight, hotel, and concert tickets to be arranged and directly provided by Universal Republic Music Group. $500 cash gift card to be provided directly by Contest Organizers.

PRIZE TERMS:

Only one (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected and only one (1) Grand Prize will be awarded during the Sweepstakes. For purposes of these Contest Rules, the term Grand Prize may also be referred to as the “Prize” or “Prizes.” The term Grand Prize Winner may also be referred to as a “Winner” or “Contest Winner.” All Grand Prize claims are subject to verification of the entrant’s eligibility and compliance with the Official Rules. If you are deemed a Grand Prize Winner, but found to be ineligible, you will be disqualified from the Sweepstakes and any Grand Prize awarded to you will be forfeited. Prizes, in general, are limited to one (1) Grand Prize per household during a Contest.

Grand Prize is not transferable or exchangeable for any other prize or equivalent prize. Grand Prize may not be sold.

Grand Prize Winner will be required to fill out all applicable paperwork (including verification of eligibility and a liability and publicity release). If applicable, Grand Prize Winner must claim his/her Prize from the Contest Organizer, as noted below, within 48 hours from the participating station’s call or email notifying Grand Prize Winner that he/she has won the Sweepstakes. Failure to claim the Grand Prize may result in forfeiture of the Grand Prize. In the Contest Organizer’s discretion, Grand Prize Winners may be required to receive the Grand Prize (or portions of the Grand Prize, if applicable) via mail, to pick up the prize at the participating station, or to receive the prize via another method specified by the Contest Organizer. Failure to claim the Grand Prize within the time frame above, unless otherwise agreed to in writing by the Contest Organizers, shall constitute forfeiture of the Grand Prize. If forfeited, the Grand Prize will be awarded to an alternate Grand Prize Winner.

Grand Prize is subject to availability and other Sweepstakes rules. Multiple entries will not increase your chance of winning. Multiple entries will not be permitted. Odds of winning a prize depend on the number of eligible Audio Entries with respect to the applicable drawing.

TECHNICAL ISSUES:

Should a technical problem or other issue (such as, without limitation, computer error, human error, or transmitter difficulties) result in an incomplete submission of an Audio Entry, the Company will have the right to reject or disqualify such entry. Station(s) and Company will not be responsible or liable for any technical problems or other issues.

CONDITIONS AND LIMITATIONS:

The below conditions apply to any and all contests or sweepstakes hosted or sponsored by the Company, including this Sweepstakes.

Company reserves the right to refuse to award a prize to a selected winner in the event of noncompliance with these rules. All winners are subject to a verification process to include winner's name, address, home phone number, work/cell phone number, and social security number. If a winner is disqualified, Company reserves the right to determine an alternate winner in its sole discretion. Only one (1) prize can be claimed per household for the duration of the Sweepstakes. Winners are eligible to win only once per twelve (12) month period in any Townsquare Media Inc. nationwide and/or group contest or sweepstakes. Employees of the Company, the Sweepstake's participating sponsors and their advertising agencies, employees of other radio or television stations, and members of the immediate family of any such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term "immediate family" includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents, and grandchildren, whether as in-laws or by current or past marriage(s), remarriage(s), adoption, co-habitation or other family extension, and any other persons residing at the same household whether or not related.

DISCLAIMER:

The Company is not responsible for, and disclaims all liability for, any inability of a participant to complete an entry due to equipment malfunction, internet connection issues, inadvertent disconnections, acts beyond the Company's control, or any other error, failure, or defect of any kind. The Company disclaims all liability for any delays, mis-delivery, loss, or failure in the delivery of any item sent by mail, courier, express, electronic transmission, or other delivery method. Entries must be made as detailed herein. No photocopies or mechanical reproductions of entry forms are permitted. The Company is not responsible for human, mechanical, technical, electronic, communications, telephone, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions or failures of any kind, including: failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed transmission of online entries, traffic congestion on telephone lines, the Internet or at any website or lost or unavailable network connections which may limit an online entrant's ability to participate in the Sweepstakes, and any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating in or downloading any information necessary to participate in the Sweepstakes.

PUBLICITY; USE OF PERSONAL INFORMATION:

By participating, all participants and winners grant the Company permission to use their names, characters, photographs, voices (including participant’s Audio Entry), and likenesses in connection with promotion of this and other sweepstakes, participating station(s) and participating sponsor(s), and waive any claims to royalty, right, or remuneration for such use. By participating in the Sweepstakes, participants agree that the Company may disclose personal information obtained from participants in the Sweepstakes to third parties and use such information for marketing and other purposes on a worldwide basis in perpetuity.

RELEASE AND INDEMNITY:

By participating in the Sweepstakes, each participant and winner (i) waives any and all claims of liability against the Company, its parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary companies and the employees and agents of each (collectively, the “Company Released Parties”), the Sweepstake's sponsors, and their parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary companies and their respective employees and agents (collectively, the “Sponsor Released Parties,” together with the Company Released Parties, the “Released Parties”), for any loss, claim or cause of action or personal injury which may arise out of the conduct of, or participation in, the Sweepstakes, or from the use of any prize including, but not limited to: (a) unauthorized human intervention in the Sweepstakes; (b) technical errors related to computers, software applications, mobile devices, servers, providers, or telephone or network lines; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors of any kind in the promotion or administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; or (f) injury (up to and including death) or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant's participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use of any prize, including travel, and (ii) agrees to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Sweepstakes and does hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by prize supplier that are sent along with the prize. Each participant further agrees that in the event of any claim, the Released Parties’ liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Sweepstakes, and in no event shall the Released Parties be liable for attorney's fees. Each participant waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages.

TAXES:

Any valuation of the prize(s) stated above is based on available information provided to the Company, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. Each winner is solely responsible for reporting and paying any and all applicable taxes. The Company and Sponsor reserve the right to withhold and deduct taxes and charges from the prize if and to the extent required by law. Each winner must provide the Company with valid identification and a valid taxpayer identification number or social security number before any prize will be awarded. Prizes are not transferable, redeemable for cash or exchangeable for any other prize. Any person winning over $600 in a single or collective prize(s) from the Stations will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS.

CONDUCT AND DECISIONS:

By participating in the Sweepstakes, participants agree to be bound by the decisions of Company, which are final and binding. Persons who violate any rule, gain unfair advantage in participating in the Sweepstakes, or obtain winner status using fraudulent means will be disqualified. Unsportsmanlike, disruptive, annoying, harassing or threatening behavior is prohibited. The Company will interpret these rules and resolve any disputes, conflicting claims or ambiguities concerning the rules or the Sweepstakes and the Company's decisions concerning such disputes shall be final and binding. If the conduct or outcome of the Sweepstakes is affected by human error, any mechanical or technical malfunctions or failures of any kind, intentional interference or any event beyond the control of the Company, or if for any other reason the Company determines that the Sweepstakes cannot be run as planned, the Company reserves the right to terminate the Sweepstakes, or make such other decisions regarding the outcome as the Company deems appropriate. The Company may waive any of these rules in its sole discretion. ANY ATTEMPT BY A PARTICIPANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE COMPANY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PARTICIPATION TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

MISCELLANEOUS:

Each winner must submit proof of eligibility and sign the Company's release form to claim the prize. No purchase necessary to participate or win. Void where prohibited. The Company may substitute prizes, amend the rules or discontinue the Sweepstakes at any time. The Company disclaims any responsibility to notify participants of any aspect related to the conduct of the Sweepstakes. Written copies of these rules are available during normal business hours at the business offices of the Stations and by mail upon written request with a stamped, self- addressed envelope. All entries become the property of the Company and will not be returned. To be removed from our direct mail, email or fax lists, visit the main office of the Station during regular business hours, or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope with sweepstakes name to Townsquare Media, 1 Manhattanville Rd, Suite 202, Purchase, NY 10577. To request the name of the winners, send a separate, self-addressed stamped envelope with sweepstakes name to Townsquare Media, 1 Manhattanville Rd, Suite 202, Purchase, NY 10577. Requests for winners’ lists must be received within sixty (60) days of the end of the Sweepstakes dates first listed above.

COMPLIANCE WITH LAW:

The conduct of the Sweepstakes is governed by the applicable laws of the United States of America, which take precedence over any rule to the contrary herein.

PARTICIPATING RADIO STATIONS:

The Company may conduct the Sweepstakes concurrently and simultaneously on several participating stations owned and/ or operated by the Company and/or owned and operated by other companies, and in various states, and the Company may add or remove participating stations or change call letters of any participating station at any time during the Sweepstakes as announced on the affected station. Station participation in this sweepstakes during the sweepstakes dates may vary from day to day. Each station will announce participation. Stations participating in this sweepstakes may include all or some stations owned or operated by Townsquare Media, Inc. and/or other stations owned and/or operated by other companies.