Twisted Taylor Swift Ticket Track Contest Rules

94.5 PST Taylor Twisted Track Contest Rules (“Contest”)

The 94.5 PST of Taylor’s Twisted Track (the “Contest”) is sponsored by Townsquare Media Trenton, LLC (hereinafter: the “Contest Organizers”). The Contest runs May 1, 2023 through May 12, 2023 (“Contest Period”). All contest entries must be received before 4:59 pm EST May 12, 2023.

ELIGIBILITY:

Contest is open to legal U.S. residents of the 94.5 PST terrestrial listening area, as defined by Nielsen, and who are age 18 or older. Employees of Contest Organizers, their advertising or promotion agencies, those involved in the production, development, implementation or handling of the Contest, any agents acting for, or on behalf of the above entities, their respective parent companies, officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees, service providers, prize suppliers any other person or entity associated with the Contest, and/or the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee (collectively "Excluded Individuals"), are not eligible. All U.S., federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void in Quebec, Puerto Rico and where prohibited by law.

HOW TO PLAY/ENTER:

Beginning May 1, 2023 and continuing each weekday through May 12, 2023, PST (the “Station”) will play a distorted song track (Taylor’s “Twisted Track”). When the Twisted Track is played, listeners will be directed to go to the free 94.5 PST app, available in the Apple App Store or Android Marketplace, and enter their guess to identify the Twisted Track of the day for their chance to win one (1) of two (2) possible contest prizes.

The Twisted Track will air at random, and within the Station’s sole discretion with regard to exact timing, between the hours of 6:00 am and 6:00 pm each weekday, May 1st through May 11th. On May 12th, the Twisted Track will air at random, and within the Station’s sole discretion with regard to exact timing, between the hours of 6:00 am and 4:59 pm. The Twisted Track will be aired a minimum of twelve (12) times each weekday. The Station may, in its sole discretion, choose to play the Twisted Track more than twelve (12) times on any given day. The Twisted Track will change daily, meaning that a new song track will be chosen at the start of each day. Station will not repeat any song tracks that have previously been aired during the Contest Period, with the exception of the 12+ Twisted Track segments that are scheduled to play each day during the Contest Period.

The Contest Period will be broken down into two entry periods. The “First Entry Period” will be identified as those entries submitted between May 1st and May 5th. The “Second Entry Period” will be identified as those entries submitted between May 8th and May 12th. To constitute a valid entry, all entries must be entered on the free 94.5 PST app by no later than 11:59 p.m. local time on the same day that corresponding Twisted Track was played on air. On May 12, 2023, all entries much be submitted no later than 4:59 pm. Valid entries must properly identify the Twisted Track to continue to the Winner Selection process.

TERMS OF ENTRY:

No purchase necessary. Completion of the above steps, coupled with a correct identification of the Twisted Track, will enter you into a random drawing for your chance to win a prize, as defined by Section 5 below. Listeners may enter once per weekday. No more than five (5) entries will be accepted per individual, per Entry Period (First or Second); however, each entrant is limited to only one (1) Prize each during the Contest, regardless of how many entries they may make during the First or Second Entry Periods. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. The use of any agencies or automated software to submit entries will void all entries submitted by that person. Entry/registration does not guarantee a prize.

WINNER SELECTION

On Monday, May 8th, following the conclusion of the First Entry Period, Contest Organizers will randomly select one (1) grand prize winner from the collective pool of all eligible entries received via the free PST app during the May 1st through May 5th First Entry Period (the “First Winner”). Contest Organizes will contact the First Winner via email (using the email they entered on the free PST app) to notify them that their name has been selected. The First Winner will be asked to provide their full name, age, and mailing address, for verification purposes, within a specified time period. If the First Winner responds and can verify their information, they will receive one (1) of two (2) grand prizes, as defined below in Section 5, and be declared a final “Winner” of the Contest. If the First Winner does not respond within the timeframe stated in the notification email, the grand prize will be forfeited by that individual and Contest Organizers will select an alternate First Winner in his/her place, at random, from the remaining entries received during the First Entry Period.

On Friday, May 12th, following the conclusion of the Second Entry Period, Contest Organizers will randomly select one (1) grand prize winner from the collective pool of all eligible entries received via the free PST app during the May 5th through May 12th Second Entry Period (the “Second Winner”). Contest Organizes will contact the Second Winner via email (using the email they entered on the free PST app) to notify them that their name has been selected. The Second Winner will be asked to provide their full name, age, and mailing address, for verification purposes, within a specified time period. If the Second Winner responds and can verify their information, they will receive the second and final of two (2) grand prizes, as defined below in Section 5, and be declared a final “Winner” of the Contest. If the Second Winner does not respond within the timeframe stated in the notification email, the grand prize will be forfeited by that individual and Contest Organizers will select an alternate Second Winner in his/her place, at random, from the remaining entries received during the Second Entry Period.

PRIZE DESCRIPTION:

A total of two (2) grand prizes will be awarded (each individually and/or collectively, a “Grand Prize”). The Grand Prize awarded to the First Winner from the First Entry Period on May 8th will be two (2) tickets to the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” scheduled for Friday, May 12th at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Grand Prize awarded to the Second Winner from the Second Entry Period on May 12th will be two (2) tickets to the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” scheduled for Saturday, May 13th at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Total retail value of each Grand Prize individually is __________ dollars ($________). Total retail value of both Grand Prizes to be awarded during the Contest, collectively, is __________ dollars ($________).

PRIZE TERMS:

There is a limit of one (1) Grand Prize per Winner during the Contest Period. Grand Prizes are limited to one (1) Grand Prize per household during the Contest.

Grand Prize is not transferrable and may only be redeemed by the First and Second Contest Winners. No cash or other substitution may be made.

Offer is based on availability and restrictions apply.

A government issued photo ID will be required when claiming the Grand Prize and each Winner must submit proof of eligibility, as defined in Section 1 above.

Grand Prizes may be collected Monday through Friday between 10am and 4pm at Townsquare Media Trenton, LLC, 109 Walters Ave., Ewing, NJ 08638. In the Contest Organizer’s discretion, Contest Winners may be required to receive the Grand Prize via mail or to receive the Grand Prize via another method specified by the Contest Organizer.

TECHNICAL ISSUES:

Should a technical problem or other issue (such as, without limitation, computer error, human error or transmitter difficulties) result in a code word airing at the incorrect time, the Company will have the right not to accept entries associated with such code word. Station(s) and Company will not be responsible or liable for any technical problems or other issues, including submission errors, user or non-user related, with the free 94.5 PST app.

GENERAL CONDITIONS:

The Contest Organizers may substitute prizes, amend the rules or discontinue the Contest at any time. In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Contest is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, or other technical problem, the Contest Organizers may, in its sole discretion, either: (a) suspend the Contest to address the impairment and then resume the Contest in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules; or (b) award the prizes at random from among the eligible entries received up to the time of the impairment. The Contest Organizer reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual for any reason whatsoever, including but not limited to individuals it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, the Contest Organizer reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. The Contest Organizer's failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. In case of a dispute as to the owner of an entry, entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the screen name from which the entry is made. The authorized account holder is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

USE OF INFORMATION:

By participating in the Contest, each entrant agrees that information submitted in connection with the Contest may be used for promotional and marketing purposes, including, without limitation, to provide information to the entrant about products, services, promotions and other content, and in connection with the administration of the Contest.

RELEASE AND LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY:

By participating in the Contest, each participant and Potential and/or Contest Winner (i) waives any and all claims of liability against Townsquare Media Trenton, LLC (the “Company”), its parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary companies and the employees and agents of each (collectively, the “Company Released Parties”), the Contest's sponsors, and their parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary companies and their respective employees and agents (collectively, the “Contest Released Parties,” together with the Company Released Parties, the “Released Parties”), for any loss, claim or cause of action or personal injury which may arise out of the conduct of, or participation in, the Contest, or from the use of any prize including, but not limited to: (a) unauthorized human intervention in the Contest; (b) technical errors related to computers, software applications, mobile devices, servers, providers, or telephone or network lines; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors of any kind in the promotion or administration of the Contest or the processing of entries; or (f) injury (up to and including death) or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant's participation in the Contest or receipt or use of any prize, including travel, and (ii) agrees to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Contest and does hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by prize supplier that are sent along with the prize. Each participant further agrees that in the event of any claim, the Released Parties’ liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Contest, and in no event shall the Released Parties be liable for attorney's fees. Each participant waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages.

CONDUCT AND DECISIONS:

By participating in the Sweepstakes, participants agree to be bound by the decisions of Company, which are final and binding. Persons who violate any rule, gain unfair advantage in participating in the Sweepstakes, or obtain winner status using fraudulent means will be disqualified. Unsportsmanlike, disruptive, annoying, harassing or threatening behavior is prohibited. The Company will interpret these rules and resolve any disputes, conflicting claims or ambiguities concerning the rules or the Sweepstakes and the Company's decisions concerning such disputes shall be final and binding. If the conduct or outcome of the Sweepstakes is affected by human error, any mechanical or technical malfunctions or failures of any kind, intentional interference or any event beyond the control of the Company, or if for any other reason the Company determines that the Sweepstakes cannot be run as planned, the Company reserves the right to terminate the Sweepstakes, or make such other decisions regarding the outcome as the Company deems appropriate. The Company may waive any of these rules in its sole discretion. ANY ATTEMPT BY A PARTICIPANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE COMPANY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PARTICIPATION TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

DISPUTES:

By participating in the Contest, each participant and Potential and/or Contest Winner (collectively, an “entrant”) agrees that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Contest or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in New York. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, entrant's rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of the Contest Organizers in connection with the Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of New York, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of New York or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than New York.

TAXES:

Any valuation of the prize(s) stated above is based on available information provided to the Company, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. Each winner is solely responsible for reporting and paying any and all applicable taxes. The Company and Sponsor reserve the right to withhold and deduct taxes and charges from the prize if and to the extent required by law. Each winner must provide the Company with valid identification and a valid taxpayer identification number or social security number before any prize will be awarded. Prizes are not transferable, redeemable for cash or exchangeable for any other prize. Any person winning over $600 in prizes from the Stations will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS.

CONTEST RESULTS:

To request the name of the winners, send a separate, self-addressed stamped envelope to Townsquare Media, Inc., 1 Manhattanville Rd, Suite 202, Purchase, NY 10577, ATTN: 94.5 PST “Twisted Taylor Track” Requests must be received within thirty (30) days from the end date of the applicable Contest.

UPLOADING MEDIA:

If the contest includes uploading media – including but not limited to pictures, videos or audio – entrant gives Townsquare Media, Inc., unconditional license to use such pictures, video or audio without limitation.