Steven Spielberg to Direct Movie Based On His Childhood

Steven Spielberg’s next directorial feature will be an untitled project at Amblin Partners. According to Deadline, the pic will be “loosely based” on Spielberg’s childhood growing up in Arizona. Spielberg has referenced his Arizona upbringing as an inspiration for many of his movies, and now we can look forward to becoming fully immersed in the iconic filmmaker’s story.

Spielberg will pen the script alongside acclaimed playwright and frequent collaborator Tony Kushner (Angels in America). It’s the first time Spielberg has been involved in the screenwriting of his project since A.I. Artificial Intelligence in 2001. Due to the personal nature of the plot, it makes sense that Spielberg would want to have a hand in getting the details just right.

Michelle Williams is reportedly the frontrunner to play a role inspired by Spielberg’s own mother. However, the character won’t be an imitation of the late Leah Adler. She’ll be more of an interpretation, with her own “separate and original voice.” Casting is currently underway for children at multiple age levels, including one character based on young Spielberg himself. The film is scheduled to begin production this summer, with a tentative 2022 release date.

In addition to this newly announced project, Spielberg is also gearing up to executive produce the small screen adaptation of The Talisman alongside the Duffer Brothers. Williams is also keeping busy, recently winning the role of Peggy Lee in the MGM biopic Fever and teaming up with director Kelly Reichardt on the A24 film Showing Up. Spielberg’s latest work, an adaptation of the stage musical West Side Story, arrives in theaters on December 10, 2021.

