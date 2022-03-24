Broke? New Jersey Could Get Stimulus Checks Until End Of The Year

Could you use some extra cash?

Who couldn't these days.

How does another round of stimulus checks sound?

Amazing, right?

You wanna know what sounds even better?

Getting those same stimulus checks until the end of the year.

It could happen....so let's dive in...

According to NJ.com, there is a new bill being proposed that would give everyone an extra $100 each time gas prices are more than $4.00 per gallon.

It is being called the Gas Rebate Act of 2022 and my goodness, I hope it gets passed.

Here is how it will work.

If you are eligible, you will receive $100 every month that gas goes above the $4 mark. If passed, this rule would be in effect until at least the end of 2022.

To be eligible, you have to make $75,000 or less as an individual or $150,000 or less as a joint household.

You would also get an additional $100 on top of that for each dependent. (Does my dog count?)

“Americans are feeling the impact at the pump of Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, and right now we must work together on commonsense policy solutions to ease the financial burden that my constituents are feeling,” said Reps. Mike Thompson according to NJ.com. “The Putin Price Hike is putting strain on our economy, and I am proud to be working with Reps. Larson and Underwood to introduce this legislation to provide middle-class Americans with monthly payments to ease the financial burden of this global crises,” Thompson added.

I have to say, some relief is just what the doctor ordered.

According to NJ.com , the average price of gasoline right now is $4.24 per gallon. Ouch.

But just to put it in perspective, a woman in Germany posted a Tiktok that states gas in her country was at $8.00 per gallon...so maybe we should be thankful?

Actually....$30 barely got my gas tank half full. So no, I take that back.

Fingers crossed this comes to fruition....because if not, I will soon have to choose between fresh groceries or a tank of gas.

Gas prices may not be one of them, but there are a lot of other reasons to love the Jersey Shore.

