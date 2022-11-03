Navigating the current housing market can be a nightmare, but one realty opportunity may just be a dream come true for fans of Netflix's Stranger Things.

The real-life location for the spooky "Creel House" featured in Season 4 of Stranger Things recently hit the market. The house located on East Second Avenue in Rome, Ga., is currently for sale at $1.5 million.

Buyers looking to reside in the "upside-down" will undoubtedly recognize the home from its appearance in Season 4, where it served as villain Vecna/Henry Creel's headquarters. According to the home's real estate listing, Stranger Things fans will likely remember "the majestic formal dining room where telekinesis is no longer practiced during meals."

Fans of the show will also notice the familiar parlor, which is "perfect for playing Dungeons and Dragons," and a living room "ideal for hosting meetings of the Hellfire Club." The 140-year-old estate was restored to its "original grandeur" for the Netflix series, according to the listing.



Originally built by Colonel Hamilton Yancey in 1882, the home was initially called the Claremont House. The magnificent 6,000-square-foot residence sold for a cool $350,000 in 2019.



The elaborate Victorian home boasts handcrafted built-in bookshelves, stunning cabinetry, ornate moldings, a custom buffet, a 15-foot island draped in black marble and a "cast iron urinal."

Inside 'Stranger Things' Creel House for Sale Take a look inside the real-life location for the "Creel House," as featured in Netflix's fourth season of Stranger Things.