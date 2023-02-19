Tanks for Listening to 94.5 PST — Win a $50 Gas Gift Card

We could just say “thanks for listening” to Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST, while you work this week, but instead, we’re going to put our money where our mouth is and say…

TANKS FOR LISTENING to 94.5 PST. Did you like that pun?

Well, you’ll love it when you win a $50 gas gift card to fill up your tank. Every day this week (Monday, February 20 -Friday, February 24) tell us where you’re listening to 94.5 PST for your chance to win a $50 gas gift card to fill up your tank.

We’ll randomly pick three entries every weekday to win! So whether you’re checking us out while you work in Trenton, or you’re in the car driving down Route 1 in Bensalem or if you're checking us out at home in Bordentown, we wanna know.

Check back every workday this week for ANOTHER chance to win!

Contest runs through Friday, February 24. Click here for official contest rules & more info.

Thanks to our sponsor: Ciocca Dealerships, now with 40 locations and 25 brands.



