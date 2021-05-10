Target Will Pay You to Get Your COVID Vaccine in their Stores

A Bullseye View, which is Target's corporate website, announced that they are offering COVID-19 vaccines at almost all locations that have a CVS inside. Not only are they offering the vaccine but they are offering an incentive for people to get the vaccine. Once you receive the COVID-19, you'll get a $5 Target coupon. This also goes for Target Team members that get the vaccine too. The coupon can be used on a purchase $5 or more. There are so many appointments available, it is crazy. If you wanted to get a vaccine appointment this afternoon, you can! You even. have your choice of vaccine, either Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer or Moderna.

I absolutely love Target and I am at my local Target at least once a week. I am fortunate enough to have a Target with a CVS inside. I am not sure that every Target has one inside, but I know a lot do now. I enjoy their services very much and like I said, I'm usually in there anyway, so it's convenient. My husband and I even got my flu shot and a few other vaccines I needed when I was pregnant. This year I got them at my doctor's office, but if I had to go back to the CVS, I would totally go. I think that we are now in the stage where people need incentive to go get their COVID 19 vaccines and I am all about it. I want COVID gone and I want everyone vaccinated. I want to stop wearing masks, I want to stop. being afraid to be in crowds. Whatever we have to do to achieve this, I am all for.