Taylor Swift Announces ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)': Everything We Know So Far

Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) is coming this winter!

On Friday (June 18), just two months after the the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version) and days after Swifties speculated that she might re-release 1989 next, the "I Knew You Were Trouble" revealed Red as the second re-recorded album she plans to release.

So, when does Red (Taylor's Version) come out?

Red (Taylor's Version), which will feature 30 songs initially intended for the original album, comes out Nov. 19. Fans will apparently also get the 10-minute demo version of Swift's heartbreaking ballad "All Too Well," which she alluded to in her post. In her vulnerable note, the singer discussed the feelings and emotions associated with heartbreak and looking back at the past.

“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person," Swift wrote. "It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end.”

"Sometimes you need to talk it over (over and over and over) for it to ever really be... over," she added. "Like your friend who calls you in the middle of the night going on and on about their ex, I just couldn’t stop writing. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long."

See the full announcement, below:

Many eagle-eyed fans noticed that Swift made the announcement on Scooter Braun's birthday. Infamously, and controversially, Braun purchased the rights to Swift's catalog from Big Machine.

Swift currently plans to re-record every album that was originally released via her old label, so she can own versions of her own music.

The original Red album, which came out in Oct. 2012, features 16 tracks, including two duets: "Everything Has Changed" with Ed Sheeran and "The Last Time" with Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol. The deluxe edition of the album also includes "The Moment I Knew," "Come Back... Be Here" and" Girl at Home."