When one Swiftie, a.k.a. Taylor Swift fan, ordered a signed Midnights CD from the pop star's web store, she probably didn't expect to get more than just a signature with her album.

In a viral TikTok, @shannonrivers_ claims her CD came with a strand of telltale blonde hair stuck inside the jewel case.

"Not me getting a strand of Blondie's hair with my signed moonstone photo?!" @shannonrivers_ captioned the footage.

The video shows Swift's recognizable looping T signature, and sure enough, there's a noticeable strand of blonde hair sitting atop it.

As of publishing, the alleged strand of Swift's DNA has racked up over 800,000 views for @shannonrivers_.

Watch the TikTok below:

"TIME TO MAKE A CLONE," one fan joked in the comments.

"THAT WAS ONCE ON HER HEAD," another wrote.

"I’d sell it to buy concert tickets," one user commented.

"How does it feel to win at life," someone else asked the video creator.

"I FEEL AMAZING," @shannonrivers_ responded.

Some fans were doubtful that the hair really came from Swift herself.

"The way it’s def from some random woman named sara from the packaging facility," someone commented.

Nevertheless, several fans insisted they believe Swift left it there to prove it was really her signing the CDs.

Swift offered special edition signed CDs in a 48-hour pre-order sale Oct. 3, which sold out in five hours.

During the pre-order sale, fans could purchase the record-breaking album in four versions: Jade, Mahogany, Moonstone or Blood Moon.

Since Midnights' official release Oct. 21, the album has scored Swift the No.1 album on the Billboard 200. It also earned the historic feat of occupying all ten songs on the Top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100 chart, which has never been done before.

TikTok user @shannonrivers_ aptly used the new Swift song "Anti-Hero" in her TikTok video. The track is currently sitting at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

If some fans missed the window for autographed CDs, don't worry: Swift's Midnights era is just beginning.

Find out how to get tickets for Taylor Swift's 2023 The Eras Tour here.