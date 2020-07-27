Is Taylor Swift Taking a Lyrical Shot at Kanye West on New Song “Peace”?

Taylor Swift released a surprise new album last week and on the LP, there's a song that music fans think contains a jab at Kanye West.

On the third verse of Swift's record, "Peace," which appears on her new Folklore album, she says, "But there's robbers to the east/Clowns to the West." In the lyric video accompanying the record, she has "east" in lowercase letters but capitalizes the W on "West," which leads people on social media to believe that she is referring to Kanye.

One person wrote on Twitter, "In peace Taylor Swift capitalized West and not east and no one can convince me that she isn’t calling Kanye a clown. Thank u for coming to my ted talk."

Another tweeted, "I'm so sorry but I think I couldn't ignore how Miss Taylor Swift roasted Kanye West, Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun with a peaceful and calming song. 'But there's robbers to the east Clowns to the West.'"

Yeezy and Swift have had a bit of a tumultuous past dating back to 2009, when Kanye interrupted the pop star at the MTV Video Music Awards. At the time, Taylor was on the stage accepting the award for Best Video by a Female Artist but was bum-rushed by Kanye, who said, "I’ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!."

In 2016, Kanye released his album, The Life of Pablo. On the project, he has a song called "Famous," in which he name-drops Taylor Swift. "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that bitch famous (God damn)," he raps on the track.

Shortly after the song was released and became the center of controversy, Kim Kardashian released video snippets of a conversation between Kanye and Taylor regarding the record to suggest that Taylor knew she was going to be mentioned on the song.

Then, in March of this year, the full video leaked via Variety featuring the 25-minute conversation between ’Ye and Taylor. In the clip, Swift calls the rapper a misogynist while Kanye suggests that the lyrics were her idea. The conversation also discloses that Taylor never knew she was going to be called a "bitch" on the record. The Grammy Award-winning artist has claimed that the leaked footage proves that she was "telling the truth the whole time" about her discussion with ’Ye and that the video was edited to make things appear otherwise.

Check out Taylor Swift's song "Peace" below. The supposed Kanye diss is at the 2:30-mark.

See more reactions to the purported Kanye West diss on Taylor Swift's new song below.