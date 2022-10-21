Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Release Literally Broke Spotify

What would a Taylor Swift album release without a few records broken? How about a broken streaming service?

Swift dropped her 10th studio album, Midnights, at midnight last night, resulting in fans rushing to various streaming platforms to hear the 13-track album. As a result of the large amount of very sudden traffic, it appears Spotify briefly crashed for many listeners.

According to Downdetector.com, Spotify saw a massive global outage at midnight ET Friday (Oct. 21), which just so happens to be the exact time Swift dropped the album.

Prior to the album's release, one Twitter user and Swift fan actually predicted Spotify would crash due to Swift's album release.

"now wtf we do if Spotify crashes," Twitter user @folkloreroads tweeted at 3PM ET Thursday (Oct. 20), nine hours before Midnights dropped.

Indeed, they were right on the money.

"STOP U PREDICTED IT," another Twitter user replied to them.

During the brief Spotify outage, Swift fans shared their reactions on social media, with many expressing their frustration. Some fans panicked as they tried to figure out how to stream the newly-released album from the "Anti-Hero" singer.

However, the Spotify crash only appears to have lasted a few minutes, and not all users were affected.

See hilarious reactions to Spotify's (thankfully temporary) Taylor Swift crash last night: