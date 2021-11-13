What Happened to Taylor Swift’s Scarf From ‘All Too Well’? Jake Gyllenhaal’s Friend Supposedly Spills the Beans!

What happened to Taylor Swift's scarf from "All Too Well"?

On Friday (Nov. 12), Swift released the 10-minute version of her breakup anthem off her re-recorded 2012 album, Red, this time Taylor's Version.

The lyrics to "All Too Well" mention a scarf that Swift once left at her ex's sister's house:

"And I, left my scarf there at your sister's house / And you've still got it in your drawer even now."

The ex in question? Jake Gyllenhaal. His sister? Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal. So does one of the Gyllenhaals still have the scarf? Hours after the release of Swift's new version of "All Too Well," a potential lead popped up on Twitter when Gyllenhaal's friend and Tony Award-winning actor Andrew Burnap tweeted about the infamous scarf.

"This is gonna sound crazy and you will definitely think I’m kidding but I’m not," he tweeted, "I think I am in possession of that scarf."

After the tweet went viral, Burnap briefly made his Twitter account private, though it's public again. Unfortunately, it turns out his theory was a false alarm: he doesn't have Swift's scarf after all, though it's unclear why he thought he did in the first place.

It has been widely speculated that "All Too Well" was inspired by Gyllenhaal. Swift dated the actor for three months back in 2010, and paparazzi photos of the two at the time even show Swift wearing a scarf. (The scarf has now even become a Twitter emoji.)

The new longer version of the track also seems to shed light on the reason for their very public breakup: their age gap. (At the time they dated, Swift was 20 and Gyllenhaal was 29.) seemed to contribute to their demise. Swift sings on the track:

“And I was never good at telling jokes but the punch line goes / I'll get older but your lovers stay my age / But I'm in a new hell every time you double-cross my mind / You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die.”