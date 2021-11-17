Here’s How Jake Gyllenhaal Supposedly Feels About All That Attention From the Taylor Swift ‘All Too Well’ Theories

How does Jake Gyllenhaal really feel about the legions of Taylor Swift fans who are speculating about his and Swift's relationship (and dragging him on social media) in the wake of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well"? Apparently, the actor's not too concerned.

An insider close to the A-list actor told E! News that Gyllenhaal hasn't concerned himself with the countless Swifties who are roasting him online, some of which have even sent him death threats via social media.

"Jake has no interest in any of it," the source revealed. "He doesn't read gossip or pay any attention to that. He's living his life and focused on himself. He's ignoring all of the noise."

Gyllenhaal even attended a public event for the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in L.A. just one day after Swift released her re-recorded album, Red: Taylor's Version, on Nov. 12.

Gyllenhaal and Swift dated for three months back in 2010 while Swift was 19 and Gyllenhaal was 28. In the singer's 10-minute-long music video, actors Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink have the exact same age difference as the former couple did at the time.

Fans have long speculated that the song was inspired by Swift and Gyllenhaal's relationship. A secret message hidden in the liner notes of the 2012 album featured the words, "maple lattes." At the time they dated, the pair were photographed by paparazzi enjoying the same beverage. Gyllenhaal also famously wore Swift's scarf out in public, which he was photographed in.

Seven years after their breakup, Gyllenhaal was asked by The Guardian if he was "playing with fire" while dating Swift, since she is known for creating music inspired by her real-life relationships.

“I think when you’re in a relationship, you are constantly scrutinized, your friends are scrutinized," he said before he trailed off. “I would love to not talk about my personal life."