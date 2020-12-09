Have you ever wondered what Taylor Swift's personal Christmas card looks like? This year's card has been revealed!

On Tuesday (December 8), a journalist tweeted images of a holiday card they received from Swift. "Getting a holiday card from @taylorswift13 is a great way to start the season. And cats in Santa hats make it even better," he wrote.

The card itself features her three cats, Olivia, Meredith and Benjamin. The cats can be seen in festive attire on the front cover of the card, wearing a party hat, scarf and Santa hat, respectively. Olivia even has a glass of bubbly in front of her.

“Wishing you a season of moments so wonderful, they become folklore,” the card reads. “Love, Taylor Swift and everyone at 13 Management.”

See the card, below.

Swift has often shared her love of the holiday with her fans. Aside from growing up on a literal Christmas tree farm, she released Sounds of the Season: The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection which features both classic covers and original holiday music.