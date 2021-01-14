That Time Carson Daly Told Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to ‘Pump the Brakes’

As Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's hearts were racing toward one another, friend and The Voice host Carson Daly was saying, "Slow down!"

Five years ago, the country couple were falling in love, but Daly was worried.

The host shared the story during Stefani's appearance on Today on Thursday (Jan. 14). During an interview to talk about her new music, the subject turned to Shelton, with both nodding in agreement that there are some untold stories about their romance that will remain untold. But Daly did share one.

"Five years ago, when you started to date Blake ... we went back to your house, your old house in L.A., and I sat you and Blake down in the kitchen," Daly recalls in a clip at the Today Show website.

"And I said, 'You guys, pump the brakes. This is not good. This is not going to work.' And I looked at Gwen, and I said, ‘You’re much, much too good for this guy. You’re smart. You’re intelligent. You’re one of my oldest friends ... And then there’s Blake."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton: A Timeline of Their Love

The degree to which Daly stretches his story isn't entirely clear, but Stefani acknowledges that something like describes did happen, her heart racing as she listens to him tell the story.

"Yes, Carson, you witnessed that," she says later.

Shelton and Stefani started dating in late 2015 as both were coming off of high-profile divorces. Stefani, 51, says that when you find love late in life, you're quick to want to marry, so while the two have talked about marriage since the very beginning and talked about it regularly, she's glad the proposal didn't come until last fall.

"There was a lot of healing to do," she admits. "It was just natural."

A wedding date has not been set, as both parties are wanting to wait until after the pandemic softens so friends and family can bear witness. Look for Shelton on NBC's The Voice this winter and spring. Stefani is taking the season off.

Blake Shelton Spent How Much on Gwen Stefani's Ring?

See Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani's Stunning California Mansion