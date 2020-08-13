‘Ellen Show’ Staff Told Not to Speak to the Press: Report

The Ellen Show's staffers have reportedly been told to not to talk to the media.

The show's legal team allegedly told employees to "muzzle it," according to a new report from OK! Magazine published Thursday (August 13).

The alleged "gag order" has only minor legal implications to it. “The staff is being told not to talk to the press at all," multiple sources told the outlet.

"If they have any concerns, they should reach out to their supervisors or the investigation team looking into the accusations," one source added. "Most members of the staff think they can’t speak because of legal reasons, when in reality, it has nothing to do with the law, but rather to do with saving Ellen’s a-s."

WarnerMedia is currently investigating the talk show's workplace after countless reports of workplace harassment and sexual assault have surfaced over the summer.

“I worked there for a little over a year," a former camera assistant said. "It’s kind of like The Devil Wears Prada. Everyone is trying to make it to the [end of one] year. It’s just a badge of honor to have that and have it on your résumé."

“The entire team is walking on eggshells," another source explained. "They are being told that they should feel free to be open and express their feelings, however, they all know that there will be a huge cost if they do. Ellen holds a grudge and has a very, very long memory.”