The First Photos of the Next ‘Spider-Man’ Are Here

It appears that the cast of the untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home are trolling the internet. What would Spider-Man think about this?!? This is not what people with great power should do with their great responsibility.

Both Tom Holland (AKA Spider-Man) and Jacob Batalon (AKA Spidey’s best bud Ned) shared the first official photos from this movie, which still doesn’t have an official title. Both images appear to be of the same scene, with Peter, Ned, and MJ (Zendaya) investigating some kind of mysterious basement. Tom Holland had the close-up...

While Jacob Batalon shared a wide shot...

Both also claimed they had been given the honor of revealing the official title of the film, which is supposed to premiere in less than a year. Except... Holland and Batalon each claimed the movie had a different title. Holland said it was Spider-Man: Phone Home.

Batalon claimed it was going to be called Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker.

Who’s right? Obviously neither of them. Sony and Marvel are not going to name a Spider-Man movie after a line from an old Steven Spielberg movie, and they’re certainly not going to have people calling their most beloved superhero a home-wrecker. (Batalon and Holland each posted a “shocked” response to the other’s Instagram post, claiming confusing about the two titles — “Woah woah.. wait.. why is your different?!?” Batalon replied.)

So it looks like we‘ll just have to wait a little longer to find out the real title. Whatever the heck it is called, this third Spider-Man film is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17, 2021.

UPDATE: Zendaya chimed in with her own photo and title — according to her, it’s Spider-Man: Home Slice. Expect the real title shortly.