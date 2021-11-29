Tom Holland Confirmed to Return for More ‘Spider-Man’ Movies

Tom Holland may be currently wrapping up a trilogy of Spider-Man films in the role of Peter Parker, but rest assured Spidey fans, you've not seen the last of the actor in the titular role as the web-slinger. That news comes courtesy of Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal.

While speaking with Fandango, Pascal broke the news that while Spider-Man: No Way Home is the end of the current "Homecoming" trilogy, there's still more in store for Peter, and as a result, also actor Tom Holland. "This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel - [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," started Pascal, adding, "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies." She also confirmed that Sony will continue on with Marvel as part of the ongoing partnership.

Having been on board for Spider-Man films through the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield eras as well, Pascal says the upcoming release culminates the "Homecoming" trilogy while bringing back some characters from the earlier films.

When asked about the possibilities of Holland's Spider-Man butting up against Tom Hardy's Venom or bringing about a live-action Miles Morales, the producer stated, "I would say there's so many things that we're going to be able to explore, but what we always have to do before we decide who the villain is going to be and what Spidey goes up against is what is the story we're telling about? You know? What's the Peter Parker story we're telling? What's the Miles Morales story that we're telling? But we always have to start with that. The good thing about these movies is as big as the canvas they take place on can be, they are always just stories about a kid."

And asked if she ever envisioned a Spider-Man film with Holland not connected to the Marvel Comics Universe, Pascal offered, "We all want to keep making movies together. How's that for an answer?"

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters Dec. 17, with tickets on sale now. Revisit the trailer below.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer