The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park is Closed for Good

Netflix has become even more popular when the pandemic started because people were stuck at home with not a lot to do. I, too found myself trying to find new shows to watch with my husband and it was tough at first, but social media took care of that and we found some good stuff.

I'm sure by now, you've heard of the craziness of the Tiger King. If you haven't seen Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness yet, man, you are missing out. It's a documentary that follows Joe Exotic, a tiger lover who owned a big cat zoo named G.W. Zoo in Oklahoma. I didn't really want to watch it at first, but once my hubby and I started, we couldn't stop watching. There are so many things that are discovered and revealed that it just blows your mind. I highly recommend it.

Check out the trailer for it below.

In the documentary, Joe Exotic signs over ownership of the The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park to another tiger lover, Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren. Without giving too much away in the documentary, Joe went to prison and The Lowe's took over the G.W. Exotic Animal Park. Recently, Carol Baskin, owner and operator of Big Cat Rescue Animal Sanctuary in Florida was given ownership of G.W. Exotic Animal Park because the courts ruled that change in ownership between Joe Exotic and Jeff Lowe was not valid. Now, fast forward a few more months Yahoo reports that the park is now closed for good. Jeff Lowe has forfeited his exhibitors license and the park will close permanently. Jeff Lowe does intend to open a new zoo in Oklahoma and I'm sure we'll hear news about that soon.

