If you're looking for comfort food, there's a new restaurant in Hopewell you need to check out pronto. The Italian Table is open and ready to welcome you.

The Italian Table opened where The Blue Bottle Café was in Hopewell, NJ

I noticed friends posting on social media about fantastic meals they've had there recently, and since I'd never heard of it, I did a little digging. It wasn't hard to find the new, cozy spot. It's only been open for a few months, taking over the spot where The Blue Bottle Café was for almost 20 years on East Broad Street.

The Italian Table in Hopewell opened in late-fall on East Broad Street in Hopewell

You may have noticed the coming soon sign on the front of the restaurant in the months leading up to the opening back in late fall.

The Italian Table serves, you guessed it, Italian food and more. The website says, "Step into an inviting world of classic Italian cuisine where flavorful pastas come to life. With charming spaces designed for intimate dinners or festive celebrations, The Italian Table makes every visit feel like home."

The menu consists of passed down Delliturri family recipes. You'll choose from old and hot antipasti, soup, salad, homemade pasta, chicken, veal, beef, and seafood dishes. There are three cozy dining rooms and a private event space with a picturesque view.

I can't wait to give it a try. The Italian Table is located at 101 East Broad Street in Hopewell, NJ. It's BYOB, so bring a bottle and your family and friends. Click here to make a reservation.

It's closed on Mondays, but open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner. You can also order online for takeout food. Catering is available too.

