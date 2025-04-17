One of the coolest stores in the area has been keeping a secret. It is moving locations.

The super fun and unique gift shop, twine, made the announcement on its social media on Wednesday (April 16).

twine gift shop is moving out of Quaker Bridge Mall

The Facebook post said, "We've been keeping a secret! We loved our time at the Quaker Bridge Mall but its time for a new adventure and new location and what better place than Bailey's hometown of Robbinsville! We are so excited about our new permanent home in such an amazing town."

If you're wondering what this means for the OG Hopewell store, no need to worry.

The Hopewell twine location is staying the same

The post continued, "But not to worry, twine. Hopewell is not going anywhere (or changing at all). Catch us at twine QB until May 21st and then find us in June at twine Foxmoor."

Yay!

The second twine location is moving to Robbinsville

The Robbinsville location is in Foxmoor Shopping Center (1095 Washington Boulevard, Robbinsville).

You'll have to check it out. It's so great. The twine slogan: Everything you want...and didn't know you need.

I love to be original with my gift-giving to family and friends, and I've gotten the best gifts at twine.

Take a look at some of the stuff at twine.

I'm sure you have a friend who could use this gum, right? Ha ha.

How cute are these socks?

I need to get this for my husband.

So fun! Trust me, you'll love twine.

I'll let you know when I find out the Grand Opening date in Robbinsville.

