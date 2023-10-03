Another episode of 'The Voice' premieres tonight on NBC and if you’re from the Quakertown, PA area, you may see a familiar face! 'The Voice' is a singing competition show that consists of singers auditioning in a "blind audition" process. During the blind auditions, the celebrity coaches on the panel have their backs turned to each performer and have to assemble a team based solely on the sound of the singer's voice.

The Voice will typically post clips from future or past episodes on their social media accounts to promote new episodes and today fans were shown a video of a fantastic musician from Quakertown, PA!

Laura Williams is a 20-year-old musician from Quakertown, PA with the most incredible voice. We got to see some of her audition on TikTok and Instagram which was posted only a few hours ago.

She belted out the best cover of Lauren Spencer Smith’s song “Fingers Crossed” and wowed the coaches. During her audition, all 4 coaches spun their chairs around and were begging her to join their team.

Who are the coaches for season 24 of The Voice?

This season, the judges panel consists of Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Reba McEntire. Niall was the coach of last season’s winner, Gina Miles and he’s ready to do it all over again for season 24.

At the end of the teaser for tonight’s show, we’re not sure who Bucks County resident, Laura Williams chooses since the video cuts off, but tune in tonight at 8 pm on NBC to find out!

We're rooting for you, Laura!

