The West Wing is back.

The original cast of the show is back together for the first time in more than 15 years, as part of a new reunion special set to premiere next week on HBO Max. The group — along with series creator Aaron Sorkin and Thomas Schlamme are restaging a classic West Wing episode as a benefit for When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama — who will also appear on the special along with other guests, including former President Bill Clinton and Hamilton star and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Here’s the trailer for the special:

The new addition to the cast is Sterling K. Brown, who is playing Chief of Staff Leo McGarry. (John Spencer, who played Leo on The West Wing, died in 2005.) Here’s the synopsis for the special:

This timely special marks the first time in 17 years that the original cast of the Emmy®- and Peabody Award–winning hit Warner Bros. Television drama series will come together with creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme for a special theatrical stage presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the show’s third season. The West Wing stars Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen will reprise their roles from the episode.

If the trailer gets you itching to rewatch the old school West Wing, take note: TNT will be airing marathons of the series every Friday leading up to the general election starting tomorrow, October 9. A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote debuts on October 15 on HBO Max.