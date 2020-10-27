Have you heard? There's a new IHOP in East Windsor. It's now open and ready to serve you. I can hear the collective cheers from pancake lovers everywhere. Lol.

If you're from the area, it's located where the old Prestige Diner was (610 Route 33), in the Twin Rivers area of East Windsor. I spoke with one of the employees this morning, and she filled me in that their official grand opening was last Tuesday, so they've only been open for a week. They're taking applications for future employment, if you're looking for a job.

Make sure to stop by and check it out. They're offering limited indoor dining, and obviously, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they have a good amount of covered, outdoor tables as well, on their new patio.

IHOP is always running fun specials. Right now, kids under 12 years old can get a free Mr. Mummy Pancake for Halloween. It's so cute. Hurry in to get one, they won't be around for long, since Halloween is this Saturday. Also make sure to try their seasonal pancakes for a limited time...Pumpkin Spice, Cinn-a-Stack, and Milk and Cookies. Yum.

Follow the new IHOP East Windsor on Facebook for specials, hiring updates, and pictures of their food that will make your mouth water. Lol.

My local friends are thrilled there's another great breakfast option in the area. Are there ever too many diners in New Jersey? Nooooo.

The new IHOP East Windsor is open from 7am - 10pm, 7 days a week.

Check out their menu here.

Get ready for free pancakes...National Pancake Day is February 25th. Save the date. Lol.