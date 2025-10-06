This is exciting, but it also may be a little bit of a hassle for some local drivers.

Route 133 in East Windsor will be closed for two weeks

Route 133 in East Windsor (both directions) will be completely shut down for 2 weeks for a pretty cool reason, starting today (Monday, October 6).

Google Google loading...

A new Netflix project is being filmed

Camera crews will be on the road that connects Route 33 and Route 571 to grab footage for a new Netflix production, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation and TAPinto East Windsor/Hightstown.

Electronic signs in the area have been in place, warning drivers of the closure. Hopefully, it doesn't catch you by surprise when you're trying to get someone quickly.

READ MORE: Chef Jason is back in Robbinsville with new restaurant venture

Filming will take place each day from 8:30 AM - 8 PM with a break from the action from Saturday, October 11 - Tuesday, October 14.

If there's any bad weather during the planned filming dates, the makeup filming dates are:

batuhan toker batuhan toker loading...

Saturday, October 11 and/or Sunday, October 12, 6 AM - 8 PM, as well as Monday, October 13 and/or Tuesday, October 14, 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM.

Unfortunately, no details were given about the film project except that it will be on Netflix. A local Facebook group was buzzing about it this morning. One local woman said she saw police leading busted-looking cars, all with New York license plates, being escorted to Route 133 for the filming.

Get our free mobile app

New Jersey wants to be a hot spot for film production

A press release from the New Jersey Department of Transportation reads, "The closures are to support New Jersey’s continued efforts to establish the State as a premier location for film and television production, generating millions of dollars in revenue and thousands of jobs."

Detours are in place

NJ DOT has put together a detailed list of routes that you can take to successfully get around the area as easily as possible. Click here to see where to go.

READ MORE: Popular Hamilton bagel shop opening second location

Expect some delays in the area.

It will be cool to see our area in an upcoming Netflix show.

For more information, click here.