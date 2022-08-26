These NJ towns spend the least amount of their property tax bills on schools

The annual Taxpayers' Guide to Education Spending issued by the state Department of Education shows local taxes accounted for 49.9% of schools' revenue in 2020-21. A year earlier, that share was higher, at 52.1%.

That exact figure varies significantly by municipality as a result of state aid, which is distributed in a way that provides the most help to places that are least able to afford to support their schools through local taxes.

Local property taxes account for less than $1 of every $10 in revenue in more than a dozen districts. In other districts, however, local taxpayers are contributing more than $4 out of $5 in revenue.

Excluding charter and renaissance schools, which are public schools but have unique governance and funding structures, here are the 14 districts in New Jersey where local property taxes accounted for less than 10% of revenue in 2020-21:

14. Elizabeth in Union County

9.7% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $684,176,420

13. West New York in Hudson County

9.7% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $197,832,908

12. Passaic County Vocational

9.5% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $115,155,480

11. Perth Amboy in Middlesex County

9.2% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $283,302,487

10. Orange in Essex County

9.1% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $141,560,478

9. East Orange in Essex County

8.6% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $283,991,915

8. Salem in Salem County

8.5% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $32,702,950

7. Paterson in Passaic County

8.1% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $663,635,842

6. Trenton in Mercer County

6.4% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $359,713,602

5. Salem County Special Services

5.6% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $11,453,790

4. Union City in Hudson County

4.9% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $343,902,335

3. Passaic in Passaic County

3.9% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $422,557,070

2. Bridgeton in Cumberland County

3.9% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $140,060,777

1. Camden in Camden County

3.0% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $277,121,670

Here are the county-by-county lists, sorted from most to least reliant on local property taxes to fund schools.

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Percentage of school spending that comes from local property tax revenue.

Linwood City | 73.9% toward $17,184,787 total spending

Margate City | 71.8% toward $16,324,335 total spending

Ventnor City | 70.6% toward $25,854,791 total spending

Brigantine City | 69.8% toward $22,992,257 total spending

Mainland Regional | 59.3% toward $34,754,480 total spending

Absecon City | 58.4% toward $19,372,638 total spending

Port Republic City | 55.8% toward $3,309,722 total spending

Northfield City | 51.9% toward $20,597,213 total spending

Egg Harbor Twp | 47.6% toward $180,525,749 total spending

Somers Point City | 47.4% toward $22,321,167 total spending

Estell Manor City | 46.9% toward $5,572,687 total spending

Weymouth Twp | 45.1% toward $5,003,013 total spending

Atlantic City | 42.1% toward $191,113,315 total spending

Galloway Twp | 42.1% toward $83,220,550 total spending

Greater Egg Harbor Regional | 41.8% toward $91,313,111 total spending

Hamilton Twp | 34.6% toward $64,335,667 total spending

Buena Regional | 33.7% toward $50,237,357 total spending

Mullica Twp | 32.7% toward $15,286,122 total spending

Principle Academy Charter School | 31.0% toward $8,894,472 total spending

Hammonton Town | 30.9% toward $66,192,588 total spending

Egg Harbor City | 21.6% toward $14,741,107 total spending

Atlantic County Vocational | 21.1% toward $35,663,857 total spending

Folsom Boro | 20.2% toward $10,128,852 total spending

Atlantic County Special Services | 19.7% toward $21,385,112 total spending

Pleasantville City | 10.5% toward $95,372,208 total spending

Charter~tech High School | 0.6% toward $7,983,765 total spending

Atlantic Community Charter School | 0.1% toward $8,321,929 total spending

BERGEN COUNTY

Percentage of school spending that comes from local property tax revenue.

Edgewater Boro | 85.2% toward $27,165,878 total spending

Saddle River Boro | 82.5% toward $10,068,364 total spending

Alpine Boro | 81.7% toward $7,479,778 total spending

South Hackensack Twp | 81.3% toward $9,915,342 total spending

Emerson Boro | 80.2% toward $28,086,466 total spending

Mahwah Twp | 79.6% toward $82,634,964 total spending

Old Tappan Boro | 79.6% toward $15,656,177 total spending

Woodcliff Lake Boro | 79.3% toward $19,100,885 total spending

Haworth Boro | 79.1% toward $11,066,852 total spending

Carlstadt Boro | 79.0% toward $16,384,672 total spending

Rochelle Park Twp | 78.7% toward $16,062,605 total spending

Saddle Brook Twp | 78.5% toward $43,069,680 total spending

Glen Rock Boro | 78.4% toward $63,396,813 total spending

River Vale Twp | 78.3% toward $29,396,329 total spending

Wyckoff Twp | 78.1% toward $50,651,482 total spending

Maywood Boro | 78.0% toward $24,685,552 total spending

Teaneck Community Charter School | 78.0% toward $6,860,833 total spending

Ramsey Boro | 77.9% toward $77,512,018 total spending

Westwood Regional | 77.8% toward $66,562,065 total spending

Northern Valley Regional | 77.7% toward $73,858,739 total spending

Demarest Boro | 77.6% toward $18,738,475 total spending

Harrington Park Boro | 77.6% toward $16,584,034 total spending

Pascack Valley Regional | 77.4% toward $69,331,268 total spending

Midland Park Boro | 77.3% toward $28,260,090 total spending

Waldwick Boro | 76.9% toward $37,904,162 total spending

Oakland Boro | 76.7% toward $38,047,544 total spending

Oradell Boro | 76.6% toward $15,258,056 total spending

Allendale Boro | 76.5% toward $20,345,951 total spending

Ho Ho Kus Boro | 76.5% toward $18,700,541 total spending

Moonachie Boro | 76.5% toward $11,076,791 total spending

River Dell Regional | 76.3% toward $41,794,146 total spending

Upper Saddle River Boro | 76.2% toward $29,776,790 total spending

Ridgewood Village | 76.1% toward $130,543,119 total spending

Hillsdale Boro | 76.0% toward $28,880,132 total spending

Ramapo Indian Hills Regional | 76.0% toward $65,541,331 total spending

Montvale Boro | 75.9% toward $22,560,930 total spending

Northvale Boro | 75.8% toward $13,616,290 total spending

Paramus Boro | 75.7% toward $101,926,826 total spending

East Rutherford Boro | 75.5% toward $21,248,338 total spending

Englewood Cliffs Boro | 75.3% toward $16,414,599 total spending

Fort Lee Boro | 75.3% toward $88,415,416 total spending

Lyndhurst Twp | 74.9% toward $53,839,787 total spending

Closter Boro | 74.8% toward $25,966,269 total spending

Rutherford Boro | 74.8% toward $60,493,458 total spending

Carlstadt-East Rutherford | 74.6% toward $17,823,668 total spending

Franklin Lakes Boro | 74.2% toward $37,181,108 total spending

Norwood Boro | 73.8% toward $13,860,838 total spending

Teaneck Twp | 73.7% toward $127,634,801 total spending

Fair Lawn Public Schools | 73.6% toward $128,234,122 total spending

New Milford Boro | 73.6% toward $46,591,613 total spending

Tenafly Boro | 73.0% toward $91,543,819 total spending

Hasbrouck Heights Boro | 72.8% toward $41,837,563 total spending

Wood-Ridge Boro | 72.5% toward $26,710,370 total spending

Park Ridge Boro | 72.3% toward $42,330,079 total spending

Palisades Park | 71.8% toward $31,992,440 total spending

Englewood On The Palisades Charter School | 71.5% toward $5,816,889 total spending

North Arlington Boro | 71.2% toward $36,225,773 total spending

Cresskill Boro | 71.1% toward $41,285,570 total spending

Little Ferry Boro | 69.2% toward $27,351,876 total spending

River Edge Boro | 66.5% toward $24,498,516 total spending

Dumont Boro | 65.2% toward $57,863,927 total spending

Englewood City | 64.7% toward $80,468,904 total spending

Elmwood Park | 62.8% toward $52,685,823 total spending

Northern Highlands Regional | 62.3% toward $37,738,472 total spending

Wallington Boro | 61.9% toward $26,784,104 total spending

Bergenfield Boro | 61.4% toward $88,916,978 total spending

Hackensack City | 58.3% toward $139,025,025 total spending

Cliffside Park Boro | 55.2% toward $63,850,573 total spending

Leonia Boro | 52.8% toward $43,921,609 total spending

Ridgefield Boro | 52.7% toward $46,774,840 total spending

Ridgefield Park Twp | 52.5% toward $51,197,642 total spending

Lodi Borough | 52.3% toward $70,097,230 total spending

Bergen Arts And Sciences Charter School | 49.6% toward $18,478,589 total spending

Bogota Boro | 48.4% toward $30,054,604 total spending

Bergen County Vocational Technical School | 41.5% toward $93,790,977 total spending

Fairview Boro | 41.4% toward $34,088,294 total spending

Garfield City | 23.3% toward $127,838,278 total spending

Bergen County Special Services | 17.2% toward $70,627,581 total spending

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Percentage of school spending that comes from local property tax revenue.

Riverton | 76.2% toward $7,406,493 total spending

Mansfield Twp | 75.6% toward $15,123,829 total spending

Medford Twp | 74.7% toward $63,030,363 total spending

Moorestown Twp | 73.5% toward $96,082,581 total spending

Mount Laurel Twp | 73.1% toward $89,406,648 total spending

Hainesport Twp | 70.4% toward $12,409,982 total spending

Southampton Twp | 69.9% toward $17,483,809 total spending

Evesham Twp | 69.1% toward $95,208,887 total spending

Lenape Regional | 68.2% toward $186,219,213 total spending

Chesterfield Twp | 68.1% toward $16,478,994 total spending

Bordentown Regional | 62.8% toward $52,561,620 total spending

Cinnaminson Twp | 62.6% toward $60,781,648 total spending

Medford Lakes Boro | 62.6% toward $9,900,507 total spending

Springfield Twp | 62.6% toward $5,535,345 total spending

Delanco Twp | 59.8% toward $11,551,878 total spending

Woodland Twp | 59.3% toward $3,243,959 total spending

Westampton | 57.7% toward $18,825,323 total spending

Delran Twp | 55.8% toward $61,999,698 total spending

Shamong Twp | 54.7% toward $16,824,284 total spending

Maple Shade Twp | 54.0% toward $54,569,419 total spending

Lumberton Twp | 53.6% toward $29,622,373 total spending

Burlington Twp | 53.4% toward $84,024,483 total spending

Tabernacle Twp | 53.3% toward $16,384,140 total spending

Florence Twp | 50.8% toward $35,141,688 total spending

Palmyra Boro | 49.7% toward $21,788,350 total spending

Riverbank Charter School Of Excellence | 49.0% toward $2,269,211 total spending

Northern Burlington Regional | 47.5% toward $58,288,364 total spending

Rancocas Valley Regional | 46.9% toward $45,890,337 total spending

Edgewater Park Twp | 44.2% toward $24,476,329 total spending

Eastampton Twp | 43.0% toward $13,002,988 total spending

Burlington County Vocational | 39.1% toward $49,870,327 total spending

Willingboro Twp | 35.6% toward $87,356,488 total spending

Benjamin Banneker Prep Charter School | 34.1% toward $6,625,385 total spending

Beverly City | 33.4% toward $9,982,240 total spending

New Hanover Twp | 30.6% toward $6,419,845 total spending

Mount Holly Twp | 28.6% toward $27,187,477 total spending

Riverside Twp | 28.3% toward $31,513,009 total spending

Burlington City | 24.7% toward $54,292,049 total spending

Burlington County Special Services | 24.7% toward $48,134,369 total spending

Pemberton Twp | 12.6% toward $132,210,183 total spending

North Hanover Twp | 10.2% toward $36,396,092 total spending

CAMDEN COUNTY

Percentage of school spending that comes from local property tax revenue.

Kipp Cooper Norcross | 78.1% toward $41,841,109 total spending

Haddonfield Boro | 75.3% toward $54,701,722 total spending

Cherry Hill Twp | 72.4% toward $252,974,249 total spending

Voorhees Twp | 69.2% toward $64,833,714 total spending

Barrington Boro | 63.1% toward $17,565,743 total spending

Eastern Camden County Regional | 62.2% toward $43,615,843 total spending

Haddon Twp | 59.5% toward $45,452,529 total spending

Gibbsboro Boro | 56.5% toward $6,227,202 total spending

Oaklyn Boro | 54.0% toward $10,265,360 total spending

Berlin Boro | 53.2% toward $15,315,296 total spending

Merchantville Boro | 52.5% toward $10,621,172 total spending

Berlin Twp | 50.0% toward $18,359,160 total spending

Mount Ephraim Boro | 50.0% toward $12,580,605 total spending

Laurel Springs Boro | 49.8% toward $5,431,264 total spending

Haddon Heights Boro | 47.7% toward $30,958,226 total spending

Somerdale Boro | 45.2% toward $11,036,937 total spending

Waterford Twp | 44.4% toward $32,094,511 total spending

Lawnside Boro | 44.3% toward $11,295,301 total spending

Magnolia Boro | 43.7% toward $9,387,322 total spending

Audubon | 43.5% toward $30,750,301 total spending

Black Horse Pike Regional | 41.6% toward $85,416,543 total spending

Stratford Boro | 41.5% toward $17,276,107 total spending

Runnemede Boro | 41.4% toward $18,185,931 total spending

Winslow Twp | 40.8% toward $118,958,630 total spending

Bellmawr Boro | 40.4% toward $25,022,785 total spending

Collingswood Boro | 38.9% toward $48,525,293 total spending

Gloucester Twp | 36.1% toward $133,305,251 total spending

Pennsauken Twp | 34.9% toward $113,651,752 total spending

Sterling High School District | 34.5% toward $20,828,710 total spending

Clementon Boro | 32.2% toward $13,603,866 total spending

Pine Hill Boro | 26.8% toward $45,120,736 total spending

Lindenwold Boro | 21.7% toward $60,791,475 total spending

Brooklawn Boro | 21.2% toward $7,320,911 total spending

Camden County Vocational | 20.9% toward $56,746,555 total spending

Woodlynne Boro | 17.2% toward $11,777,328 total spending

Gloucester City | 10.3% toward $65,756,263 total spending

Camden’s Promise Charter School | 9.3% toward $40,639,183 total spending

Hope Community Charter School | 5.7% toward $2,850,394 total spending

Freedom Prep Charter School | 4.9% toward $14,593,099 total spending

Leap Academy University Charter School | 4.2% toward $27,502,677 total spending

Camden Prep | 4.2% toward $20,902,255 total spending

Mastery Schools Of Camden | 3.6% toward $50,774,861 total spending

Camden City | 3.0% toward $277,121,670 total spending

Environment Community Charter School | 0.9% toward $4,873,788 total spending

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Percentage of school spending that comes from local property tax revenue.

Stone Harbor Boro | 74.3% toward $3,648,538 total spending

Wildwood Crest Boro | 70.8% toward $10,139,853 total spending

Avalon Boro | 69.5% toward $4,392,706 total spending

North Wildwood City | 67.1% toward $11,130,776 total spending

Lower Cape May Regional | 61.8% toward $37,213,809 total spending

Upper Twp | 58.4% toward $39,174,402 total spending

West Cape May Boro | 55.8% toward $2,208,860 total spending

Dennis Twp | 53.7% toward $19,340,732 total spending

Middle Twp | 50.1% toward $58,457,369 total spending

Lower Twp | 50.0% toward $36,341,477 total spending

Wildwood City | 49.5% toward $24,717,263 total spending

Ocean City | 49.1% toward $52,123,214 total spending

Cape May County Vocational School Distri | 46.4% toward $19,711,152 total spending

Cape May City | 38.7% toward $4,487,999 total spending

Cape May County Special Services | 31.9% toward $15,746,162 total spending

Woodbine Boro | 29.3% toward $7,430,744 total spending

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Percentage of school spending that comes from local property tax revenue.

Greenwich Twp | 53.5% toward $1,692,742 total spending

Stow Creek Twp | 47.4% toward $2,739,166 total spending

Cumberland County Vocational | 44.5% toward $25,135,546 total spending

Deerfield Twp | 40.6% toward $7,208,649 total spending

Upper Deerfield Twp | 37.1% toward $20,331,298 total spending

Hopewell Twp | 36.8% toward $10,055,867 total spending

Cumberland Regional | 35.4% toward $33,220,240 total spending

Downe Twp | 35.1% toward $4,491,015 total spending

Maurice River Twp | 31.2% toward $10,352,800 total spending

Lawrence Twp | 22.1% toward $12,109,614 total spending

Commercial Twp | 16.3% toward $13,983,039 total spending

Compass Academy Charter School | 13.4% toward $2,995,954 total spending

Fairfield Twp | 13.3% toward $12,638,899 total spending

Vineland City | 10.9% toward $233,613,015 total spending

Millville City | 10.5% toward $132,641,163 total spending

Bridgeton City | 3.9% toward $140,060,777 total spending

Bridgeton Public Charter School | 0.2% toward $1,959,922 total spending

Millville Public Charter School | 0.1% toward $4,074,224 total spending

Vineland Public Charter School | 0.1% toward $4,778,246 total spending

ESSEX COUNTY

Percentage of school spending that comes from local property tax revenue.

West Essex Regional | 78.7% toward $47,201,225 total spending

Caldwell-West Caldwell | 78.3% toward $58,828,344 total spending

Fairfield Twp | 77.9% toward $14,764,235 total spending

Roseland Boro | 77.9% toward $11,838,664 total spending

Glen Ridge Boro | 77.7% toward $42,975,192 total spending

Cedar Grove Twp | 76.8% toward $39,470,697 total spending

Millburn Twp | 76.7% toward $118,194,911 total spending

Essex Fells Boro | 76.4% toward $6,701,229 total spending

Verona Boro | 76.4% toward $49,308,134 total spending

Livingston Twp | 76.3% toward $148,196,059 total spending

North Caldwell Boro | 76.2% toward $16,619,141 total spending

Montclair Town | 76.1% toward $164,927,469 total spending

South Orange-Maplewood | 76.1% toward $161,855,068 total spending

West Orange Town | 71.9% toward $199,447,252 total spending

Nutley Town | 65.9% toward $89,397,201 total spending

Peoples Preparatory Charter School | 59.1% toward $8,819,893 total spending

Bloomfield Twp | 56.6% toward $131,865,497 total spending

Belleville Town | 43.1% toward $102,325,114 total spending

Essex County Voc-Tech | 16.0% toward $67,772,582 total spending

Team Academy Charter School | 12.9% toward $107,993,008 total spending

Discovery Charter School | 12.2% toward $2,045,380 total spending

Great Oaks Legacy Charter School | 12.1% toward $40,812,428 total spending

North Star Academy Charter School | 11.9% toward $109,453,431 total spending

Robert Treat Academy Charter School | 11.9% toward $12,137,665 total spending

Achieve Community Charter School | 11.6% toward $5,078,088 total spending

Phillip's Academy Charter School | 11.2% toward $8,473,705 total spending

Newark City | 11.1% toward $1,118,199,360 total spending

East Orange Community Charter School | 10.8% toward $8,516,943 total spending

Link Community Charter School | 10.8% toward $6,487,881 total spending

Burch Charter School Of Excellence | 10.7% toward $5,203,138 total spending

Lead Charter School | 10.7% toward $5,255,466 total spending

Irvington Township | 10.5% toward $185,033,995 total spending

Gray Charter School | 10.3% toward $6,447,657 total spending

Pride Academy Charter School | 9.8% toward $5,752,750 total spending

Maria L. Varisco-Rogers Charter School | 9.6% toward $10,866,634 total spending

Marion P. Thomas Charter School | 9.4% toward $31,234,803 total spending

Roseville Community Charter School | 9.4% toward $7,274,309 total spending

City Of Orange Twp | 9.1% toward $141,560,478 total spending

East Orange | 8.6% toward $283,991,915 total spending

New Horizons Community Charter School | 8.0% toward $9,660,372 total spending

Newark Educators Community Charter School | 7.9% toward $5,398,159 total spending

University Heights Charter School | 7.5% toward $16,694,472 total spending

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Percentage of school spending that comes from local property tax revenue.

Greenwich Twp | 75.3% toward $13,352,082 total spending

Wenonah Boro | 68.2% toward $4,161,728 total spending

East Greenwich Twp | 59.7% toward $24,287,485 total spending

South Harrison Twp | 59.3% toward $6,612,635 total spending

Logan Twp | 59.1% toward $22,764,527 total spending

West Deptford Twp | 57.0% toward $61,118,152 total spending

Harrison Twp | 55.3% toward $25,041,185 total spending

Swedesboro-Woolwich | 54.9% toward $34,837,226 total spending

Mantua Twp | 52.8% toward $26,262,553 total spending

Washington Twp | 52.7% toward $168,721,211 total spending

Woodbury Heights Boro | 52.2% toward $5,074,375 total spending

Deptford Twp | 50.7% toward $85,150,008 total spending

Kingsway Regional | 50.6% toward $53,509,769 total spending

Clearview Regional | 49.2% toward $46,264,038 total spending

Pitman Boro | 48.1% toward $30,261,991 total spending

Gateway Regional | 47.8% toward $25,750,203 total spending

Monroe Twp | 46.9% toward $120,884,889 total spending

Elk Twp | 44.3% toward $7,249,360 total spending

Delsea Regional High School District | 42.7% toward $40,787,805 total spending

Franklin Twp | 41.9% toward $26,928,033 total spending

Gloucester County Vocational | 40.5% toward $32,687,746 total spending

Glassboro | 39.7% toward $48,553,028 total spending

National Park Boro | 35.8% toward $5,899,407 total spending

Westville Boro | 35.7% toward $7,448,430 total spending

Woodbury City | 34.9% toward $36,723,216 total spending

Clayton Boro | 34.6% toward $30,267,609 total spending

Paulsboro Boro | 23.2% toward $28,098,890 total spending

Gloucester County Special Services | 13.9% toward $37,419,142 total spending

HUDSON COUNTY

Percentage of school spending that comes from local property tax revenue.

Secaucus Town | 76.0% toward $48,479,673 total spending

Hola Hoboken Dual Lang Charter School | 71.7% toward $5,850,248 total spending

Weehawken Twp | 68.7% toward $35,199,493 total spending

Elysian Charter School Of Hoboken | 59.3% toward $5,229,322 total spending

Hoboken City | 55.4% toward $118,431,767 total spending

Hudson County Vocational | 50.0% toward $81,513,789 total spending

Guttenberg Town | 45.6% toward $22,670,708 total spending

Hudson Arts And Science Charter School | 44.6% toward $12,026,455 total spending

Kearny Town | 42.6% toward $116,465,602 total spending

The Ethical Community Charter School | 39.9% toward $6,135,321 total spending

Beloved Community Charter School | 39.8% toward $21,918,890 total spending

Bayonne City | 39.8% toward $203,278,559 total spending

Learning Community Charter School | 36.7% toward $9,235,656 total spending

Soaring Heights Charter School | 34.7% toward $3,888,968 total spending

University Academy Charter School | 32.9% toward $8,847,424 total spending

Jersey City Comm. Charter School | 31.9% toward $8,951,286 total spending

Jersey City | 31.9% toward $729,661,385 total spending

Jersey City Golden Door Charter School | 31.2% toward $8,496,115 total spending

North Bergen Twp | 30.7% toward $153,317,675 total spending

Empowerment Academy Charter School | 26.3% toward $12,187,347 total spending

East Newark Boro | 23.5% toward $5,534,941 total spending

Jersey City Global Charter School | 23.0% toward $7,192,101 total spending

Harrison Town | 17.1% toward $67,118,701 total spending

Dr Lena Edwards Academic Charter School | 13.9% toward $6,878,498 total spending

West New York Schools | 9.7% toward $197,832,908 total spending

Union City | 4.9% toward $343,902,335 total spending

Hoboken Charter School | 2.1% toward $6,032,170 total spending

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Percentage of school spending that comes from local property tax revenue.

Lebanon Boro | 76.3% toward $3,605,966 total spending

Tewksbury Twp | 75.1% toward $17,739,169 total spending

North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional | 74.5% toward $65,567,013 total spending

Franklin Twp | 72.7% toward $8,501,340 total spending

Clinton Twp | 72.3% toward $35,547,795 total spending

Readington Twp | 72.1% toward $42,019,354 total spending

Califon Boro | 72.0% toward $3,103,786 total spending

Flemington-Raritan Regional | 71.2% toward $81,406,245 total spending

East Amwell Twp | 70.9% toward $10,087,029 total spending

Union Twp | 70.6% toward $12,622,345 total spending

Bethlehem Twp | 70.5% toward $10,187,576 total spending

Delaware Twp | 70.5% toward $11,736,067 total spending

Milford Boro | 69.8% toward $2,292,513 total spending

Holland Twp | 69.4% toward $13,413,728 total spending

Hunterdon Central Regional | 69.1% toward $76,295,712 total spending

Alexandria Twp | 68.8% toward $14,201,076 total spending

South Hunterdon Regional | 68.6% toward $29,434,601 total spending

Lebanon Twp | 67.1% toward $15,446,866 total spending

Clinton-Glen Gardner | 67.0% toward $10,801,766 total spending

Delaware Valley Regional | 67.0% toward $21,259,228 total spending

Kingwood Twp | 64.5% toward $8,605,114 total spending

High Bridge Boro | 62.8% toward $10,295,155 total spending

Frenchtown Boro | 60.5% toward $3,514,016 total spending

Bloomsbury Boro | 57.3% toward $3,168,408 total spending

Hampton Boro | 56.4% toward $4,107,120 total spending

Hunterdon County Vocational | 19.4% toward $9,106,355 total spending

MERCER COUNTY

Percentage of school spending that comes from local property tax revenue.

Hopewell Valley Regional | 77.8% toward $102,950,632 total spending

Lawrence Twp | 74.3% toward $96,483,861 total spending

West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional | 73.7% toward $225,451,164 total spending

Princeton Charter School | 71.1% toward $8,558,234 total spending

Princeton Public Schools | 70.6% toward $116,443,159 total spending

Robbinsville Twp | 70.0% toward $62,427,190 total spending

Ewing Twp | 66.3% toward $89,248,778 total spending

Paul Robeson Humanities Charter School | 65.6% toward $7,286,040 total spending

Trenton Stem-To-Civics Charter School | 65.0% toward $10,169,456 total spending

East Windsor Regional | 56.3% toward $122,597,827 total spending

Hamilton Twp | 49.9% toward $248,574,887 total spending

Mercer County Vocational | 45.9% toward $14,234,269 total spending

Pace Charter School Of Hamilton | 30.7% toward $6,771,515 total spending

Mercer County Special Services | 17.6% toward $46,474,137 total spending

Achievers Early College Prep Charter School | 12.9% toward $2,989,169 total spending

Foundation Academy Charter School | 10.0% toward $20,313,939 total spending

Village Charter School | 8.1% toward $6,129,393 total spending

Trenton City | 6.4% toward $359,713,602 total spending

International Charter School | 0.3% toward $1,649,617 total spending

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Percentage of school spending that comes from local property tax revenue.

Cranbury Twp | 83.4% toward $20,836,039 total spending

Milltown Boro | 77.7% toward $20,551,845 total spending

Metuchen Boro | 76.6% toward $52,182,988 total spending

Monroe Twp | 76.4% toward $152,357,883 total spending

Edison Twp | 69.8% toward $313,510,032 total spending

East Brunswick Twp | 69.6% toward $201,673,212 total spending

Highland Park Boro | 66.4% toward $42,104,770 total spending

Hatikvah International Charter School | 65.9% toward $8,038,151 total spending

South Brunswick Twp | 65.7% toward $170,729,247 total spending

South Plainfield Boro | 63.6% toward $77,625,982 total spending

Woodbridge Twp | 63.5% toward $302,759,181 total spending

North Brunswick Twp | 61.2% toward $137,638,188 total spending

Piscataway Twp | 58.8% toward $153,040,111 total spending

Old Bridge Twp | 58.0% toward $181,758,064 total spending

Middlesex Boro | 56.4% toward $44,006,889 total spending

Middlesex County Vocational | 52.2% toward $57,427,310 total spending

Sayreville Boro | 51.1% toward $128,292,136 total spending

Dunellen Boro | 47.9% toward $25,606,206 total spending

Spotswood Boro | 47.6% toward $35,091,744 total spending

South Amboy City | 46.8% toward $21,885,345 total spending

Jamesburg Boro | 42.3% toward $18,991,082 total spending

South River Boro | 40.2% toward $45,914,222 total spending

Carteret Boro | 35.9% toward $78,201,568 total spending

Greater Brunswick Charter School | 22.1% toward $8,552,269 total spending

Middlesex Charter School | 17.5% toward $3,128,802 total spending

New Brunswick City | 15.4% toward $268,597,746 total spending

Academy For Urban Leadership Charter School | 11.2% toward $10,041,073 total spending

Perth Amboy City | 9.2% toward $283,302,487 total spending

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Percentage of school spending that comes from local property tax revenue.

Brielle Boro | 81.1% toward $16,758,845 total spending

Sea Girt Boro | 79.8% toward $5,806,942 total spending

Shore Regional | 78.6% toward $21,179,204 total spending

Spring Lake Heights Boro | 78.6% toward $11,700,702 total spending

Shrewsbury Boro | 77.3% toward $10,408,459 total spending

Little Silver Boro | 76.8% toward $18,834,156 total spending

Oceanport Boro | 76.6% toward $14,189,649 total spending

Freehold Twp | 76.5% toward $92,748,272 total spending

Rumson Boro | 76.3% toward $23,773,950 total spending

Millstone Twp | 76.2% toward $42,484,144 total spending

Holmdel Twp | 76.0% toward $78,608,004 total spending

Spring Lake Boro | 76.0% toward $8,303,218 total spending

Wall Twp | 75.9% toward $90,672,319 total spending

Monmouth Beach Boro | 75.7% toward $6,882,653 total spending

Rumson-Fair Haven Regional | 75.6% toward $27,660,636 total spending

Atlantic Highlands Boro | 75.5% toward $7,133,052 total spending

Fair Haven Boro | 75.2% toward $20,312,259 total spending

Monmouth Regional | 74.4% toward $33,111,478 total spending

Colts Neck Twp | 74.3% toward $32,125,411 total spending

Avon Boro | 73.8% toward $5,294,037 total spending

Marlboro Twp | 72.4% toward $108,589,962 total spending

Henry Hudson Regional | 72.3% toward $11,621,367 total spending

Middletown Twp | 71.7% toward $209,878,540 total spending

Ocean Twp | 71.7% toward $95,707,153 total spending

West Long Branch Boro | 71.2% toward $14,256,792 total spending

Tinton Falls | 68.9% toward $37,914,662 total spending

Red Bank Regional | 68.6% toward $33,970,768 total spending

Bradley Beach Boro | 68.4% toward $9,519,745 total spending

Manalapan-Englishtown Regional | 66.5% toward $103,683,272 total spending

Hazlet Twp | 64.0% toward $65,507,615 total spending

Highlands Boro | 63.9% toward $5,543,708 total spending

Eatontown Boro | 63.5% toward $27,440,612 total spending

Freehold Regional | 62.9% toward $219,326,662 total spending

Neptune City | 62.8% toward $10,235,960 total spending

Howell Twp | 59.9% toward $134,319,771 total spending

Roosevelt Boro | 57.1% toward $2,745,293 total spending

Belmar Boro | 56.9% toward $15,210,129 total spending

Upper Freehold Regional | 54.8% toward $49,726,943 total spending

Farmingdale Boro | 54.6% toward $4,279,963 total spending

Matawan-Aberdeen Regional | 53.9% toward $106,815,485 total spending

Red Bank Boro | 52.7% toward $31,068,657 total spending

Manasquan Boro | 42.7% toward $37,729,318 total spending

Keyport Boro | 40.6% toward $25,218,203 total spending

College Achieve Greater Asbury Park Charter School | 40.4% toward $7,086,308 total spending

The Red Bank Charter School | 39.8% toward $4,223,172 total spending

Union Beach | 38.4% toward $18,592,586 total spending

Monmouth County Vocational | 37.2% toward $57,580,948 total spending

Deal Boro | 34.3% toward $6,535,452 total spending

Neptune Twp | 34.2% toward $118,326,061 total spending

Long Branch City | 31.8% toward $163,523,336 total spending

Freehold Boro | 27.6% toward $39,864,348 total spending

Academy Charter High School | 22.1% toward $3,844,818 total spending

Hope Academy Charter School | 20.8% toward $4,586,343 total spending

Asbury Park City | 13.4% toward $72,363,858 total spending

Keansburg Boro | 11.1% toward $66,223,502 total spending

MORRIS COUNTY

Percentage of school spending that comes from local property tax revenue.

Boonton Twp | 83.5% toward $15,581,908 total spending

Mount Arlington Boro | 82.6% toward $13,525,354 total spending

Riverdale Boro | 82.1% toward $9,594,030 total spending

Morris Plains Boro | 80.3% toward $22,208,983 total spending

Denville Twp | 79.8% toward $38,255,302 total spending

Mendham Boro | 79.5% toward $13,101,681 total spending

Florham Park Boro | 79.4% toward $25,023,657 total spending

Harding Township | 79.4% toward $13,038,248 total spending

Hanover Park Regional | 78.9% toward $45,495,305 total spending

Hanover Twp | 78.4% toward $34,652,871 total spending

Parsippany-Troy Hills Twp | 78.4% toward $179,028,597 total spending

Lincoln Park Boro | 78.3% toward $26,641,955 total spending

Long Hill Twp | 77.9% toward $21,784,917 total spending

East Hanover Twp | 77.8% toward $25,568,432 total spending

Mendham Twp | 77.8% toward $22,334,589 total spending

School Dist Of The Chathams | 77.1% toward $88,165,379 total spending

Rockaway Twp | 76.3% toward $60,730,117 total spending

Kinnelon Boro | 76.0% toward $50,645,128 total spending

Chester Twp | 75.6% toward $28,590,106 total spending

Montville Twp | 75.4% toward $97,821,576 total spending

West Morris Regional | 75.3% toward $63,689,091 total spending

Pequannock Twp | 75.0% toward $48,519,880 total spending

Madison Boro | 74.8% toward $59,354,896 total spending

Unity Charter School | 71.8% toward $4,552,356 total spending

Morris Hills Regional | 71.5% toward $89,013,848 total spending

Randolph Twp | 70.8% toward $109,710,402 total spending

Rockaway Boro | 69.7% toward $12,533,313 total spending

Washington Twp | 68.6% toward $53,699,999 total spending

Morris School District | 66.1% toward $137,311,259 total spending

Roxbury Twp | 65.6% toward $94,081,519 total spending

Mount Olive Twp | 64.5% toward $113,018,614 total spending

Jefferson Twp | 63.0% toward $70,333,179 total spending

Mine Hill Twp | 61.5% toward $10,673,978 total spending

Butler Boro | 59.6% toward $28,984,246 total spending

Netcong Boro | 54.7% toward $7,316,550 total spending

Boonton Town | 54.4% toward $38,887,746 total spending

Mountain Lakes Boro | 51.2% toward $47,673,640 total spending

Wharton Boro | 49.3% toward $18,270,677 total spending

Morris County Vocational | 26.9% toward $27,229,920 total spending

Dover Town | 25.3% toward $67,819,450 total spending

OCEAN COUNTY

Percentage of school spending that comes from local property tax revenue.

Beach Haven Boro | 77.0% toward $2,522,682 total spending

Lavallette Boro | 74.7% toward $5,026,747 total spending

Long Beach Island | 74.7% toward $8,872,985 total spending

Central Regional | 72.2% toward $50,028,076 total spending

Ocean Academy Charter School | 71.5% toward $6,787,761 total spending

Bay Head Boro | 71.4% toward $4,621,300 total spending

Island Heights Boro | 69.8% toward $3,520,528 total spending

Point Pleasant Boro | 68.7% toward $56,915,399 total spending

Southern Regional | 68.0% toward $73,580,317 total spending

Point Pleasant Beach Boro | 66.6% toward $21,461,074 total spending

Manchester Twp | 66.2% toward $74,352,873 total spending

Eagleswood Twp | 65.2% toward $4,143,568 total spending

Berkeley Twp | 64.6% toward $49,498,092 total spending

Stafford Twp | 61.9% toward $48,751,358 total spending

Brick Twp | 61.7% toward $180,428,238 total spending

Lacey Twp | 58.9% toward $88,187,719 total spending

Toms River Regional | 58.6% toward $294,527,070 total spending

Ocean Twp | 58.5% toward $21,196,669 total spending

Seaside Heights Boro | 55.5% toward $6,124,984 total spending

Jackson Twp | 55.1% toward $183,022,317 total spending

Pinelands Regional | 53.6% toward $42,686,435 total spending

Ocean County Vocational | 50.8% toward $36,800,300 total spending

Ocean Gate Boro | 50.7% toward $3,655,723 total spending

Tuckerton Boro | 42.8% toward $7,576,744 total spending

Plumsted Twp | 42.5% toward $29,727,459 total spending

Barnegat Twp | 38.3% toward $90,144,277 total spending

Little Egg Harbor Twp | 37.7% toward $39,393,962 total spending

Lakewood Twp | 36.3% toward $309,527,838 total spending

Lakehurst Boro | 12.0% toward $11,107,142 total spending

PASSAIC COUNTY

Percentage of school spending that comes from local property tax revenue.

Totowa Boro | 77.4% toward $19,016,062 total spending

Classical Academy Charter School Of Clifton | 77.3% toward $2,109,776 total spending

Bloomingdale Boro | 76.6% toward $22,467,361 total spending

Wayne Twp | 76.6% toward $202,040,397 total spending

Passaic Valley Regional | 75.7% toward $35,455,143 total spending

Little Falls Twp | 74.8% toward $21,541,833 total spending

North Haledon Boro | 74.5% toward $14,797,872 total spending

Hawthorne Boro | 73.7% toward $54,056,034 total spending

Ringwood Boro | 70.3% toward $28,670,575 total spending

Wanaque Boro | 67.5% toward $23,129,894 total spending

Lakeland Regional | 66.1% toward $28,527,227 total spending

Woodland Park | 65.5% toward $25,595,948 total spending

West Milford Twp | 64.8% toward $86,262,198 total spending

Pompton Lakes Boro | 60.0% toward $40,678,758 total spending

Clifton City | 57.6% toward $228,641,619 total spending

Passaic County Manchester Regional | 42.8% toward $24,626,168 total spending

Haledon Boro | 30.9% toward $20,323,390 total spending

Passaic Arts And Science Charter School | 25.3% toward $31,601,543 total spending

Paterson Arts And Science Charter School | 18.4% toward $15,272,951 total spending

Prospect Park Boro | 17.6% toward $17,486,450 total spending

Philip’s Charter School Of Paterson | 16.9% toward $5,782,487 total spending

College Achieve Paterson Charter School | 12.2% toward $14,929,782 total spending

Paterson Charter School For Sci/Tech | 10.0% toward $29,478,329 total spending

Passaic County Vocational | 9.5% toward $115,155,480 total spending

John P Holland Charter School | 8.5% toward $10,848,467 total spending

Paterson City | 8.1% toward $663,635,842 total spending

Community Charter School Of Paterson | 7.1% toward $16,574,110 total spending

Passaic City | 3.9% toward $422,557,070 total spending

SALEM COUNTY

Percentage of school spending that comes from local property tax revenue.

Mannington Twp | 62.6% toward $4,698,006 total spending

Lower Alloways Creek | 61.2% toward $4,845,941 total spending

Pennsville | 52.3% toward $42,117,545 total spending

Oldmans Twp | 50.0% toward $6,050,328 total spending

Upper Pittsgrove Twp | 49.4% toward $9,178,053 total spending

Creativity Colaboratory Charter School | 49.3% toward $2,092,109 total spending

Elsinboro Twp | 47.4% toward $3,013,579 total spending

Alloway Twp | 44.3% toward $9,334,870 total spending

Woodstown-Pilesgrove Regional | 44.0% toward $30,292,464 total spending

Pittsgrove Twp | 35.0% toward $39,444,570 total spending

Quinton Twp | 32.6% toward $8,642,869 total spending

Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional | 24.8% toward $46,867,466 total spending

Salem County Vocational | 16.3% toward $14,826,817 total spending

Salem City | 8.5% toward $32,702,950 total spending

Salem County Special Services | 5.6% toward $11,453,790 total spending

SOMERSET COUNTY

Percentage of school spending that comes from local property tax revenue.

Bedminster Twp | 81.8% toward $19,166,483 total spending

Branchburg Twp | 80.8% toward $53,906,615 total spending

Green Brook Twp | 77.7% toward $29,669,093 total spending

Watchung Boro | 74.3% toward $15,582,882 total spending

Thomas Edison Energysmart Charter School | 74.3% toward $7,870,419 total spending

Bernards Twp | 74.1% toward $124,404,448 total spending

Montgomery Twp | 74.0% toward $110,930,691 total spending

Franklin Twp | 73.9% toward $188,356,609 total spending

Bridgewater-Raritan Regional | 71.7% toward $203,539,870 total spending

Central Jersey College Prep Charter School | 70.3% toward $16,268,204 total spending

Warren Twp | 68.6% toward $57,120,653 total spending

Somerset Hills Regional | 65.9% toward $50,174,180 total spending

Hillsborough Twp | 65.8% toward $153,289,719 total spending

Somerset County Vocational | 61.2% toward $18,919,058 total spending

Watchung Hills Regional | 55.9% toward $56,738,249 total spending

South Bound Brook | 50.5% toward $13,410,460 total spending

Manville Boro | 46.4% toward $32,229,193 total spending

Somerville Boro | 44.3% toward $55,107,616 total spending

North Plainfield Boro | 39.6% toward $79,366,877 total spending

Bound Brook Boro | 33.5% toward $41,429,999 total spending

SUSSEX COUNTY

Percentage of school spending that comes from local property tax revenue.

Andover Regional | 76.6% toward $18,258,924 total spending

Sparta Twp | 75.3% toward $85,524,303 total spending

Fredon Twp | 70.8% toward $5,731,294 total spending

Lafayette Twp | 69.0% toward $5,765,697 total spending

Hardyston Twp | 68.9% toward $14,373,621 total spending

Hampton Twp | 67.7% toward $7,611,290 total spending

Green Twp | 67.6% toward $14,024,043 total spending

Frankford Twp | 66.5% toward $13,584,760 total spending

Hamburg Boro | 64.3% toward $7,570,466 total spending

Byram Twp | 63.3% toward $18,322,221 total spending

Sandyston-Walpack Twp | 62.4% toward $3,375,748 total spending

Kittatinny Regional | 61.2% toward $26,599,434 total spending

Hopatcong | 61.1% toward $42,695,492 total spending

Stanhope Boro | 61.1% toward $7,267,255 total spending

Wallkill Valley Regional | 60.7% toward $19,599,330 total spending

High Point Regional | 60.0% toward $26,399,423 total spending

Sussex County Technology Charter School | 59.6% toward $5,055,329 total spending

Montague Twp | 59.1% toward $9,420,173 total spending

Lenape Valley Regional | 58.4% toward $18,611,128 total spending

Stillwater Twp | 58.4% toward $7,776,468 total spending

Sussex-Wantage Regional | 57.8% toward $26,756,344 total spending

Vernon Twp | 54.4% toward $75,402,672 total spending

Franklin Boro | 49.0% toward $11,672,274 total spending

Sussex County Vocational | 46.2% toward $17,793,525 total spending

Ogdensburg Boro | 41.2% toward $5,808,649 total spending

Newton Town | 38.2% toward $36,619,919 total spending

UNION COUNTY

Percentage of school spending that comes from local property tax revenue.

Mountainside Boro | 79.8% toward $22,924,568 total spending

Garwood Boro | 79.1% toward $11,295,457 total spending

Springfield Twp | 79.0% toward $50,784,380 total spending

New Providence Boro | 77.0% toward $51,711,383 total spending

Scotch Plains-Fanwood Regional | 76.7% toward $121,634,336 total spending

Summit City | 76.1% toward $94,494,238 total spending

Cranford Twp | 73.0% toward $81,529,950 total spending

Clark Twp | 71.0% toward $46,753,260 total spending

Westfield Town | 70.7% toward $147,055,689 total spending

Berkeley Heights Twp | 68.6% toward $64,753,286 total spending

Kenilworth Boro | 61.2% toward $34,755,154 total spending

Union Twp | 57.0% toward $168,062,940 total spending

Linden City | 56.4% toward $150,318,112 total spending

Roselle Park Boro | 49.5% toward $45,644,513 total spending

Rahway City | 49.0% toward $92,572,358 total spending

Hillside Twp | 42.8% toward $71,360,557 total spending

Winfield Twp | 37.0% toward $4,549,540 total spending

Roselle Boro | 36.7% toward $67,256,022 total spending

Union County Vocational | 28.7% toward $38,696,125 total spending

College Achieve Central Charter School | 22.5% toward $17,691,011 total spending

Queen City Academy Charter School | 15.4% toward $4,989,926 total spending

The Barack Obama Green Charter High School | 13.4% toward $4,766,867 total spending

Union County Teams Charter School | 13.4% toward $5,095,457 total spending

Plainfield City | 11.4% toward $217,669,753 total spending

Cresthaven Academy Charter School | 11.2% toward $5,224,697 total spending

Elizabeth City | 9.7% toward $684,176,420 total spending

WARREN COUNTY

Percentage of school spending that comes from local property tax revenue.

Allamuchy Twp | 79.7% toward $13,052,026 total spending

Harmony Twp | 79.1% toward $7,897,573 total spending

Hope Twp | 71.9% toward $5,334,303 total spending

White Twp | 71.8% toward $9,990,409 total spending

Ridge And Valley Charter School | 50.9% toward $2,734,140 total spending

Frelinghuysen Twp | 69.0% toward $2,825,440 total spending

Pohatcong Twp | 66.0% toward $9,656,720 total spending

Lopatcong Twp | 65.7% toward $20,705,531 total spending

Blairstown Twp | 65.6% toward $10,177,282 total spending

Great Meadows Regional | 64.5% toward $21,668,309 total spending

North Warren Regional | 64.5% toward $16,957,997 total spending

Franklin Twp | 64.3% toward $5,851,137 total spending

Washington Twp | 61.0% toward $10,548,224 total spending

Knowlton Twp | 59.7% toward $4,711,933 total spending

Greenwich Twp | 55.9% toward $20,118,760 total spending

Alpha Boro | 55.6% toward $6,484,360 total spending

Warren Hills Regional | 54.1% toward $45,390,945 total spending

Oxford Twp | 48.1% toward $8,829,297 total spending

Hackettstown | 45.5% toward $40,372,604 total spending

Washington Boro | 45.2% toward $11,352,192 total spending

Mansfield Twp | 44.2% toward $13,510,692 total spending

Warren County Vocational | 35.0% toward $11,185,461 total spending

Belvidere Town | 28.4% toward $15,585,116 total spending

Phillipsburg Town | 13.0% toward $104,026,724 total spending

Michael Symons is the Statehouse bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com

