IRS Won’t Extend This Year’s Tax-Filing Deadline Past April 15th

The 2021 tax season is officially underway. This isn't the year to drag your feet and wait until the last minute to get your taxes done.

According to the USA Today, there will be no tax extension granted after April 15th. Due to the emergence of COVID-19 the deadline to file your taxes was pushed back to July 15th. That will not happen this year. You do have the option of filing for an extension which will give you an additional 6 months to get your taxes filed for 2021.

I loved having the extra time in 2020 to get my taxes done. I have a tendency to wait to the very last minute to file, especially if I owe money the IRS money. The agency is expects more than 150 million tax returns in 2021 with the average refund of around $2,500.

Of course, scammers will be out in full force trying to steal millions during the 2021 tax season.

Here's a list of potential IRS tax scams for 2021:

1. Fake emails or websites - Be on the lookout for a fake email from someone pretending to be from the IRS. You could be hacked as soon as you click on the link provided .Criminals will try to access passwords, your social security number and financial information. The scammers will also try to go after tax professionals who are preparing your taxes.

2. Phone Scams - Another scam to keep an eye and ear on. Phone scams come in at #2 on a recent IRS Dirty Dozen list for tax scams. Never wire money or give any personal information over the phone. The IRS will never call you, ask for immediate payment, threaten to call police or ask for your credit or debit card information.

Sources: usatoday.com irs.gov