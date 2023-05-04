This Just Always Amazes Me in New Jersey, I Drove By It Yesterday

This Just Always Amazes Me in New Jersey, I Drove By It Yesterday

aaronAmat, Getty Images

I saw this giant "thing" again yesterday and it amazes me whenever I see it.

I always see this, and I know you have passed this too. There's one in Berkeley Township on Rt. 9, too. Each time I go by one of these, I always want to ask, "What is that huge thing on the side of Rt. 9?" We all know what it is, but boy it's cool.

I was thinking it had to be an advertising tool for something, possibly something you drink? To me, it looks like an advertising tool for possibly alcohol or a liquor store?

So, what's the history of this "big" bottle thing? I'd love to know more about it. Is it something for liquor advertisements, what's the history of the bottle? When was it built? Has it been painted several times? Is this still being used or why isn't someone using this as an advertisement?

It's a really cool landmark. Every time I head down to Atlantic City, I see it. It's something you definitely notice and it jumps right out at you. I love this and it totally reminds me of "Weird Attractions" and roadsideamerica.com.

It's so cool that we have this "thing" right here in New Jersey and one in Bayville. I would love to see it being used for something useful. It's something that you won't soon forget and New Jersey has it. I love that.

So, as you're driving along rt. 9 in Ocean County and Southern Counties in New Jersey, check out the giant bottles, you can't miss them.

