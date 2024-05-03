Brunch is having a minute. It's becoming very trendy to go out and enjoy the breakfast/lunch combo.

With Mother's Day coming up, you probably don't want to wait too much longer to snag a reservation. It's become a very popular brunch holiday.

Need an idea where to go?

Open Table has released a new list of the Top 100 Brunch Restaurants in America for 2024.

Get our free mobile app

The list is broken down by state. Four spots in Pennsylvania made the cut.

Let's go through them:

Parc, Philadelphia

Parc is in Philadelphia (Rittenhouse Square). It has a French Cafe vibe. It's open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner 7 days a week serving French favorites. It has an adorable sidewalk terrace. It's the ultimate in charm. For more, click here.

SkyHigh, Philadelphia

Oh, those views. SkyHigh is at the top of the Four Seasons, the tallest building in Philadelphia.

Open Table says, "Philadelphia's SkyHigh restaurant presents a chic and comfortable dining experience specializing in approachable Jean-Georges cuisine. Experience panoramic views and world-class service."

This looks magnificent. I want to go, soon.

Talula's Garden, Philadelphia

This place is absolutely adorable. It's farm-to-table and has a nature-feel.

OpenTable says, "Behind the wrought iron gate, past the herbaceous patio and through the atrium is Talula's Garden, the warm and elegant Washington Square eatery from Aimee Olexy and Starr Restaurants. The modern menu, prepared with carefully-sourced ingredients and a light European touch, changes with the seasons. The artful cuisine, hospitable staff, sustainable spirits, and a focus on cheese make the dining experience here incredibly memorable."

The Love, Philadelphia

Another charming place in Philadelphia.

OpenTable is a "bi-level sanctuary features 150-seats, split between the main dining room and , sidewalk seating, and an upper-level loft. The restaurant is a spirited and carefree neighborhood cafe celebrating everyday American cuisine."

Look at that...they're all in Philadelphia.

Want to check out all of the other hot brunch spots in America?

READ MORE: These are the worst town to live in PA

See the entire "Top 100 Brunch Restaurants in America for 2024" list, by clicking here.

7 Weird Pennsylvania Laws You Probably Didn't Know We're scratching our heads over these bizarre Pennsylvania laws. Gallery Credit: Austyn