This New Jersey farmers market ranked 4th in the nation

One of my favorite parts of summer and fall are the farmers markets.

I love to walk around and see all of the fresh produce, flowers, and all other offerings you can find in Jersey.

Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media

The West Windsor Community Farmers Market first started in 2004 with just 8 farms and a bakery. Since they have grown and they have 20 farms and 29 vendors according to their website.

The West Windsor Community Farmers Market was just ranked No. 4 for the best farmers market in the Nation and No. 1 in the Northeast by a recent poll from the American Farmland Trust and Farmers Market Coalition.

The West Windsor Farmers Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 7 to Nov. 19.

This past weekend they hosted "Cool 'n Airy" at the farmers market which included various Kitchen and Food related ware vendors.

One of these vendors was one of our listeners, Cast Iron Kyle, who is well known for his vintage cast iron restorations.

Other vendors from the "Cool 'n Airy" event included Debbie Richards with functional pottery and fermenting crocks and Mom's Creative Memories and Keepsakes offering quilted bowl cozies, potholders, bags, table runners, and more.

More vendors included Ric Stang with turned wooden bowls, Whittle by Whittle with carved hardwood spoons and serving ware. Also from Gorgeous Goat Creamery, Farmer Matt's pottery.

They are also super dog friendly, check out some of the pups I met last weekend:

Check out the list of the Farms and Vendors involved in the West Windsor Farmers Market:

Farms

Beechtree Farm

Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse

Cherry Grove Farm

Chia-Sin Farm

Davidson Exotic Mushrooms

Gorgeous Goat Creamery

Griggstown Farm

Hopewell Valley Vineyards

Jeff's Organic Produce

Jersey Girl Cheese

Krowicki Farm

Moonshot Farm

Morganics Family Farm

North Slope Organic Farm

Snapping Turtle Farm

Spice Bush Farm

Terhune Orchards

Two River Gourmet Mushrooms

WoodsEdge Farm

Zell's Farm

Vendors

Beach Bee Meadery

Bebe's All Natural

Bread & Culture

Butter Lust Cakes

Cap•Sai•Cin

Catalina Empanadas Co.

Contemplate Kitchen

Dr. Pickle

Frank's Pickled Peppers

Helpful Foodie

Jams by Kim

Jammin' Crepes

Kelly Girl Desserts and Pastries

Krakus Deli

Lisa's MandelBites

Little Star Foods

Local 130 Seafood

LoRe' Pasta

Mishti Chocolates

Nice and Sharp Sharpening Service

One Up One Down Coffee Roastery

Phases of Spice

River Horse Brewing Co.

Sourland Mountain Spirits

Spice Sisters

Tea-For-ALL

Terra Momo Bread Company

Tico's Eatery & Juice Truck

ZeraLeaf

