This TikToker Looks So Much Like Doja Cat It’s Scary

This TikToker could be Doja Cat's twin!

TikTok user @watashidora83 has gone viral for her uncanny similarity to the "Say So" singer.

On the video-sharing app, 19-year-old Natalia has been uploading videos of her lip-syncing to Doja Cat hits. (The real Doja Cat is also on TikTok but seemingly hasn't seen her look-alike just yet.)

Along with the similar facial features, Natalia even does her makeup to match the pop hit-maker. In one TikTok, which received over 700,000 likes and 2.6 million views, Natalia recreates Doja's teal alien look from the singer's "Need to Know" music video.

See for yourself, below:

Even Doja's collaborator Bebe Rexha is shocked at the similarities. Rexha left a shocked face emoji in the comments section, to which Natalia replied, "Hahah... hey!"

And fans are just as stunned as Rexha. "Doja's dad got some explaining to do," one user wrote. Another TikToker added, "You look more like Doja than Doja." Some users even had to confirm that Natalia's account wasn't Doja Cat's private account: "So... this isn't Doja?"

Users are now constantly requesting more videos, so much so that Natalia had to address feeling a little overwhelmed by her 146,000+ social media followers: In one video, she joined in on the viral trend where someone runs away from the camera while Mitski's song "Nobody" plays in the background. "When people keep asking for Doja Cat videos," she captioned the clip.

Earlier this year, Natalia posted a video of her Doja Cat makeup tutorial, which received over 4 million views and over a million likes.

Watch below: