Could you imagine dressing to impress at your boyfriend's work function only for him to send you home over your outfit?

TikTok user @nikki.jabs revealed in a series of videos that her boyfriend of three weeks named Greg sent her packing after she showed up at the opening of his retail company in a lacy black top paired with a magenta jacket and pink pants.

She revealed that she spent over 40 minutes on her makeup for the event to meet his co-workers and friends for the first time. Greg said that he was "too embarrassed to be seen with me in this outfit" so he called her an Uber.

"Currently smiling, but trying not to cry," she added. "I'm just so sad because I spent so much time trying to look pretty. And he sent me home in an Uber. Who does that? He sent me home with a stranger on a Friday night."

Her original video got over 7 million views and when asked about details, she noted that she had at most an inch of midriff was visible but no cleavage was on display.

She made a remark that Greg was making increasingly frequent comments about her appearance and fashion choices. But fellow TikTok users were having none of it and defended Nikki.

At the request of her followers, she shared a screenshot of their text message conversation which revealed that Greg asked that she stop using makeup. She now knows that his words were a major red flag.

Nikki also mentioned that she was basically living with him and after the Uber ride home, she grabbed her things and drove off in her van. Later that night, Greg texted her that she forgot her laptop. When she went to retrieve it, he attempted to win her back. He also said that the new current outfit she was in would have been appropriate for the event.

Watch the videos, below.