Tom Felton Wants to Play Draco Malfoy in Another ‘Harry Potter’ Film

Tom Felton is ready to return to the Harry Potter franchise at the drop of a wand.

In an interview with People to promote the new Harry Potter New York flagship store, the 33-year-old actor revealed his eagerness to reprise his role as Draco Malfoy.

"If you're asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely," he said. "Either [him or Lucius Malfoy]. I'll play Draco's kid if you really want! Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted."

Felton shared that he feels ownership over the character and would happily return to the role for any potential future project.

"I do feel if someone else played [Draco], I'd be slightly possessive, going, 'Hang on,' " Felton admitted.

Felton also revealed that he keeps in contact with the majority of the main cast. He even plays golf (and loses) with James and Oliver Phelps (a.k.a. Fred and George Weasley).

"I was speaking to Rupert [Grint], Daniel [Radcliffe] and Emma [Watson] separately the other day and [said], 'Twenty years, can you imagine that?'" Felton reminisced. "First of all, they all look the bloody same, literally. Rupert looks exactly the same."

Felton added that he and his former co-stars are "a bit flabbergasted" that the film series is even more popular all these years later: "We're all a bit surprised by that. We're certainly excited, and made to feel old when we realize that it was 20 years ago that we made the first film."

In January 2021, it was reported that HBO Max was in "early development" on a Harry Potter television series, though HBO released a statement and said that they weren't exploring it at the time.

Grint commented on the report and said that a television show would be "weird if it was a continuation kind of thing."

"I weirdly feel quite protective of that character," Grint told Variety. "Even when I saw the stage shows [Harry Potter and the Cursed Child], it was a very strange experience... If it’s like a different group of friends, I guess it would be interesting."