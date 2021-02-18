Semi-Secret Celebrity TikTok Accounts You Probably Didn’t Know About
Celebrities are beginning to join the world of TikTok—and some of these stars are flying under the radar.
While many celebrities have highly public social media accounts that are followed by millions, some stars prefer to use strange usernames and anonymous profile photos to go somewhat unnoticed...
...until fans uncover their semi-secret accounts, that is.
Some of these not-so-hidden celebrity TikTok accounts are used to take part in viral trends or experiment with popular filter and audio effects, while others are used to share intimate or behind-the-scenes videos.
Below, discover a list of celebrities with (somewhat) secret TikTok accounts.
- 1
Maisie Williams
Considering her username is @lil.hustla and her profile photo is an image Hey Arnold!'s titular character, you probably wouldn't realize at first glance that Maisie Williams has a secret TikTok account. The Game of Thrones alum joined the app in January 2021 and has been posting content about her daily life, as well as her own takes on viral trends such as the iconic "Say So" dance.
- 2
Grace VanderWaal
Currently unverified on the app at the time of this article, you can find ukulele-playing pop sensation Grace VanderWaal on TikTok under the handle @gracevan01. The former America's Got Talent champ posts covers and original music on a regular basis, as well as more eccentric content. VanderWaal often shows her personality by responding to fan questions and reacting to nostalgic photos.
- 3
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning's account is difficult to find as her username, @user6754189318472, is a default handle. Since joining the platform in October 2020, the actress has uploaded only eight videos. Her content includes reactions to other viral trends and videos of her trying out different filters, including the old age filter.
- 4
Chrissy Teigen
It may be a bit hard to find Chrissy Teigen’s account (@chrissy.teigen) since it's so new, not verified yet and her profile picture is an image of a chicken wing. The model and businesswoman, who only joined TikTok in mid-February 2021, admitted that she is still learning how to use the platform, but fans already can’t get enough of her playful personality and gorgeous mugging for the camera.
- 5
Finn Wolfhard
Finn Wolfhard, who goes by "Fink" on the app, went under the radar with his account for years, until fans finally caught on in early 2021. The Stranger Things star's username is @bruised_soup and his display name is “Fink.” Although he hasn't uploaded a video since early 2020, his wacky and random content will undoubtedly live on forever.
- 6
Ansel Egort
Ansel Elgort’s TikTok account is quite tricky to find. His profile image is of another man and his bizarre handle is @momgoesmadataoldotcom. The actor joined TikTok in January 2020 and though he doesn't upload content on a regular basis, when he does post something, it's random AF.
- 7
Tom Felton
Tom Felton might be a bit tricky to find since his username is @t22felton, but since he first joined in July 2020, he's been quite active on the app. The actor often uploads clips of him performing freestyle poetry or playing the ukulele, as well as reaction videos and, of course, lots of Harry Potter content.
- 8
The Women of Riverdale: Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart & Madelaine Petsch
Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch share a joint TikTok account. In September 2020, the trio began to upload content while spending quarantine together when they were filming Season 5 of Riverdale. On their account, which you can find under the clever handle @blondebrunetteredhead, they take part in viral challenges and upload behind-the-scenes content from the set of the hit CW show. They call themselves “Lamila Petschart.”
- 9
Booboo Stewart
Booboo Stewart, a.k.a. @booboostewart.art, is a newbie to the platform, which he joined in February 2021. The Twighlight and Descendants star only has one TikTok video uploaded as of the publishing of this article, yet the actor has already gained over 90,000 followers.