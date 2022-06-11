Top 6 Father’s Day Weekend events in NJ for every dad
Just like Mother’s Day, every year, we try to top last year’s Father’s Day activities.
Now that I’ve been through both holidays between my husband and me, personally, Father’s Day is more work.
My husband is almost too laid back that it makes it more difficult to plan his ideal day and our son is not old enough to figure it out himself.
The great thing about New Jersey is that there is something to do for everyone no matter what your likes and hobbies are.
Father’s Day is coming up on Sunday, June 19, so there is still some time to plan that perfect day for your dad, grandfather, husband, brother, or if you’re a single mom, you get that celebration too.
Here are 6 events throughout New Jersey happening on Father’s Day weekend that will fit every dad and the family:
Father's Day Luau at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark
Sunday, June 19: 1 p.m.
1 Thunder Road, Trenton, NJ
If your dad is a baseball fan, take him to a minor league baseball game.
The Trenton Thunder will be facing off against State College and if you arrive early, you can have a catch on the field with dad. Everyone will receive a lei at the entrance of the ballpark too.
After the game, kids can head back onto the field to run the bases.
It’s also Sangria Sunday for those of you that indulge in adult beverages.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click HERE.
Atlantic Highlands Classic Car Show
Saturday, June 18; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
First Avenue Business District, Atlantic Highlands
For all of the dads that are fans of classic cars, this is a great day activity for the whole family.
Dad gets to enjoy the cars and there’s plenty of entertainment for the whole family including food, live music, and a “kid-friendly” area full of games and prizes.
The rain date is Saturday, June 25.
For more information, click HERE.
New Jersey Father's Day Signature Brunch Cruise (New York Harbor)
Sunday, June 19: Board at 11:30 a.m.; Cruise: 12 to 2 p.m.
Departs from Lincoln Harbor Marina at 1500 Harbor Blvd, Weehawken, NJ
If your dad likes to cruise around the harbor, this brunch offers a buffet with freshly prepared salads, entrees, desserts, unlimited soda, juice, and mimosas for those that are 21 and older, and unlimited coffee, tea, and water.
There will also be a live DJ and you’ll spend two hours taking in the views along the East and Hudson Rivers.
Tickets start a $99.90 for adults. For more information and to purchase tickets, click HERE.
Open Cockpit Day at The New Jersey Aviation Hall of Fame
Saturday, June 18: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
400 Fred Wehran Drive, Teterboro, NJ
This is a great event if your dad is into aviation and/or history.
It’s a museum that features WWII airplanes, helicopters, and other historic and modern military planes.
You’ll also have the opportunity to sit in the cockpit of a “very rare Lockheed Bushmaster plane and a U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter”.
For the kids, there’s a working display of the International Space Station with things used by astronauts.
Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and kids.
For more information, click HERE.
Spend Father's Day at iPlay America
Sunday, June 19
110 Schanck Road, Freehold, NJ
This one is for the dad that’s a kid at heart plus it’s great for the whole family.
On Father’s Day, dads can ride the rides for free just by downloading the free Unlimited Ride Band.
For more information and for the free band, click HERE.
Father's Day Lunch at Four Sisters Winery
Sunday, June 19; 12 to 4:30 p.m.
783 Cty Route 519, Belvidere, NJ
Dads that love a fine glass of wine and a pig roast will love this event. Taking place under a party tent (so don’t worry about the weather), enjoy roasted pig, ribs, baked ziti, baked beans, coleslaw, lemon cake, and more.
Vineyard tours and wine tasting are also available and live music will take place under the tent as well.
The price starts at $42.50 per person.
For more information, click HERE.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.
Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.