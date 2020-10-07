Travis Scott Offers to Replace Fan’s Lost AirPods and Now Everyone Is Asking Travis to Buy Them Things

Travis Scott offered to help a fan in need, and now he's being flooded with more requests for assistance from random Twitter users.

On Wednesday (Oct 7), the Grammy Award-nominated rapper tweeted about some issues that he seemed to be having with his cell phone. "Imma just stock up on new phones cause at this rate I’m just trippen. !!!!!!" he wrote, alluding to the fact that he may have possibly broken his phone.

Then a La Flame supporter randomly asked the Astroworld rapper if he would replace his misplaced AirPods. "La flame I lost my AirPods bro can you hook it up," the Twitter user asked Travis in a tweet.

Travis offered to lend a helping hand. "I got u where I send u sum at," he replied.

After seeing Travis was seemingly in a giving mood, the floodgates opened for more people to try and shoot their shot.

"Yo travis i misplaced my house and i don’t know where i left it, you tryna hook me up?" someone else asked.

The rhymer's response was less convincing this time. "Imma save space for u at utopia don’t trip," he responded. Utopia is reportedly the title of Travis' next album.

He also decided to gift a fan with a new PlayStation 5, which retails for $499.99. "@trvisXX aye travis i lost my ps5, can you hook it up ?" the fan requested. "That I can make happen !!!!" Travis responded.

Fans who got the chance to go to Travis' Astroworld Tour in 2018 and 2019 copped merch hoodies from the show or on the artist's merch site, but one unlucky fan lost his.

"@trvisXX Ayo Travis i lost my astroworld hoodie in your last concert, can You hook it up?" he asked the "Franchise" rapper.

"That 4 sho. And I got a pair of the shoes I wore all tour u can have those tooo.," Travis responded.

After fielding more insane requests, Travis got on a serious note, offering to foot the school bills for five HBCU students. "I KNOW SCHOOL JUST STARTED AND I WANNA TAKE CARE OF 5 KIDS TUITION FOR THERE FIRST SEMESTER OF SCHOOL !!! WHY NOT!!!!!" he tweeted, before revealing that both of his parents were HBCU attendees.

Travis definitely has some extra change to throw around. He recently ran a wildly successful campaign with McDonald's that included his own signature meal. He also dropped multiple merch collabs with the fast-food giant that sold out overnight. He may also be releasing a new beer called Cacti.

In music-related news, Travis recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1 with his new single "Franchise" featuring Young Thug and M.I.A., and is prepping the follow-up to his 2018 album, Astroworld.

Check out more wild fan requests directed to Travis Scott below.