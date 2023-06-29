Travis Scott Will Not Be Charged for 2021 Astroworld Festival Deaths

Travis Scott will not be charged criminally for the deaths that occurred at the 2021 Astroworld Festival.

No Charges Filed in 2021 Astroworld Deaths

On Thursday (June 29), a Houston grand jury gathered to decide whether or not Travis Scott should be held culpable for the 10 deaths that happened as a result of the 2021 Astroworld Festival. In the end, they decided not to charge the Texas rapper criminally in connection to the mass casualty event. The Houston Police Department held a press conference on Thursday afternoon to discuss the grand jury decision.

Travis Scott's attorney has released the following statement to XXL about the outcome.

"We are gratified that the grand jury has cleared Travis of criminal wrongdoing," the statement reads. "We have maintained his innocence since day one and are relieved that he is now no longer under the threat of criminal prosecution."

The 2021 Astroworld Festival

The decision comes following a 19-month investigation into the Nov. 5, 2021 incident, which caused the deaths of 10 people. All 10 deaths were caused by accidental asphyxia after the crowd slowly compacted in a central location, crushing dozens of concertgoers. Following the event, Travis Scott released a statement about the tragedy on social media.

"My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," the statement reads. "Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for the immediate response and support. Love You All."

As a result of the deaths and injuries, Travis Scott has faced dozens of lawsuits from people hurt and or killed at the festival. The first lawsuit was settled last October.