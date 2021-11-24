Travis Scott is back outside after staying out of the public eye following the 2021 Astroworld tragedy earlier this month.

According to a Reddit post, published on Wednesday (Nov. 24), Travis was spotted on Tuesday (Nov. 23) hanging out with actor Mark Wahlberg and Corey Gamble, who is dating Kris Jenner, the mother of Kylie Jenner, whom Travis has a child with and another on the way. Video of their time together shows the two men with La Flame, who looks pensive and deep into his thoughts, as Mark and Corey have a discussion. You can see video of the meeting at the bottom of this post.

It’s unclear who snapped the picture but in the Reddit caption, it reads, “Yesterday, Travis was finally outside, hanging out with Micheal Jordan, Mark Wahlberg and Corey Gamble.” While MJ doesn’t appear in the photo, they could've been playing golf with the famed Chicago Bulls player, whose home Travis used in the past for his "Franchise" video. Golf clubs are seen in the back of a separate photo Travis is seen in with French-American actor Saïd Taghmaoui.

Nevertheless, this is the first photo and video of Travis enjoying leisure time since the fatal events at the 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on Nov. 5, which left 10 people dead and over 100 people injured after a crowd surge crushed fans while pushing them towards the front of the stage.

Currently, more than $3 billion worth of lawsuits have reportedly been filed against Travis, Live Nation and other parties connected to the devastating event. Most recently, two security guards filed a $1 million lawsuit against Travis and a security firm who hired the guards for their gross negligence at the festival.

In their suit, Samuel and Jackson Bush claim they are mentally and physically scarred following the tragic events after trying to help dozens of people escape the stampede. Samuel sustained injuries to his back and suffered a broken right hand during the mayhem.

Additionally, the suit alleges that AJ Melino and Associates, the security company that hired them, didn't conduct proper background checks to ensure guards were equipped to handle the job and didn't provide any training to deescalate large crowd eruptions.

For Travis’ part, the rapper’s spokesperson, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, told Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Nov. 12 that Travis didn’t have the authority to stop the Astroworld show.

“This notion that Travis had the ability to stop the concert is ludicrous,” she said. "They have a 59-page operations plan, and it clearly says the only two people that are...have the authority to stop the concert were the executive producer and the concert producer...[Travis] was not responsible for this, but he wants to be responsible for the solution.”

Rawlings-Blake added that Travis is grieving for the families who have lost loved ones at the festival and is doing everything that he can to help them.

Travis Scott has announced that he’ll be assisting the families of the deceased by covering funeral costs. He has also said that refunds will be issued to attendees of Astroworld and that he is providing mental health support for victims impacted by the tragedy.

Check out a short video of Travis Scott hanging out Mark Wahlberg and Corey Gamble below.