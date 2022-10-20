Travis Scott has reportedly settled the first of many lawsuits in connection to the mass casually event that occurred at the 2021 Astroworld Festival.

On Thursday (Oct. 20), TMZ reported Travis Scott has settled out of court with the family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old man who lost his life at the annual concert. Acosta died from injuries he suffered in the crowd at the show after traveling from Washington state to Houston to see the rapper's huge festival. The amount of the settlement has not been disclosed. The family also sued Live Nation and others.

XXL has reached out to Travis Scott's reps and the attorney for the family of Axel Acosta for comment.

Travis Scott still has an uphill battle ahead of him as he faces dozens of other lawsuits in connection to the festival, which turned deadly on Nov. 5, 2021, when a large section of the crowd began inexplicably rushing forward toward the stage. Ten people were killed and over 200 others injured including a 9-year-old kid and a woman who allegedly suffered a miscarriage as a result of the incident. Back in December, Travis Scott attempted to have all of the civil suits against him dismissed to no avail.

Though his highly anticipated Utopia album seems to be on hold, the Texas rhymer has been slowly getting back into the swing of things as far as live performances go. He's performed at smaller venues in the last few months. Travis is set to co-headline the Primavera Sound Festivals in the South American cities of São Paulo, Buenos Aires and Santiago next month.