Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Calls Nicki Minaj’s COVID Vaccine Swollen Testicles Story ‘False Claim’

Nicki Minaj's recent COVID-19 claim went so viral that the health minister of Trinidad and Tobago was compelled to respond.

On Wednesday (Sept. 15), Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh addressed Minaj during a press conference. The rapper tweeted on Monday (Sept. 13) that her Trinidadian cousin's friend's testicles swelled up after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, Deyalsingh debunked Minaj's claim, telling the press that "there has been no such reported either side effect or adverse event."

"One of the reasons we could not respond yesterday in real time to miss Minaj is that we had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false," Deyalsingh explained. "Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim."

On Monday (Sept. 13), Minaj revealed on Twitter that she has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 and would therefore not be going to the Met Gala.

In a separate tweet, she alleged that her cousin's friend experienced side effects from the vaccine.

"My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz [sic] his friend got it & became impotent," she wrote. "His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."

Minaj said that she would not get the vaccine to attend the Met Gala but rather "once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now." Minaj did urge her followers to wear a face mask.

Despite Minaj not being vaccinated, in a follow-up tweet, she said that she believes she will eventually get the vaccine as she wants to tour.

The CDC has called the vaccine both "effective and safe." The Pfizer vaccination is now FDA-approved.