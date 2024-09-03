She's back! After selling out the Wells Fargo Center back in March on the first leg of the Pink Friday 2 World Tour, Nicki Minaj returns to Philadelphia this Wednesday night (September 4) to kick off the second leg of her highly successful tour.

What time is Nicki Mianj's Concert in Philadelphia?

The "show" begins at 9:00 p.m., according to arena officials at the Wells Fargo Center.

Yes, this will be a LATE night, Philly!

However, we all know that shows don't "start" on time. So we have more insights on the exact set times posted below.

Is There An Opening Act for Nicki Minaj's 2024 Concert in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center?

Nicki is joined by special guests Bia and Skillibeng on this tour.

What Time Will Nicki Minaj Perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia?

We've dug into the set times from some of Nicki's stops earlier on this tour, and it appears as if she takes to the stage between 9:30 and 10:15 p.m. each night.



Trust us, though, if you're hanging out at the Wells Fargo concession stands or pregaming at Xfinity Live! before the show, don't push it too close.

All set times are, of course, subject to change as well.

What Is the Setlist for Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 Concert at the Wells Fargo Center?

We dug into some of her past shows to find what we expect their setlist to be on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

We know, however, that not everyone wants to see that info ahead of time. Click here for the setlist, which may contain spoilers.

Are Tickets Still Available for Nicki Minaj's Philly Concert? How Can I Get Last Minute Tickets to See Nicki Minaj in Philadelphia?

Tickets are currently available directly via the Wells Fargo Center and Ticketmaster.

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Nicki Minaj Concert at the Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia?

Parking is available at the venue on the day of the show or it can be purchased in advance on the Ticketmaster website.

General parking in advance is $35, and it's expected to cost the same on the day of the show.

You can absolutely pay onsite, but note that the Wells Fargo Center no longer accepts cash payments. They do, however, accept all major credit cards, and digital payments (including Apple Pay and Google Play).

By the way, we're not expecting any other major events in the stadium complex Wednesday night (the Phillies are on the road) so parking won't be too bad.

The exact times that the parking lots open have not been published, but they usually open no later than 5 p.m. for an evening concert. Check back for an update on that here.

Here's a parking map of the area available lots:

What is the Bag Policy at the Wells Fargo Center for Nicki Minaj's Concert 2024?

It's important to remember that for all concerts and events the Wells Fargo Center prohibits bags inside the venue. Yes, this includes backpacks, large purses, clear bags, fanny packs, camera bags, drawstring bags, totes, and suitcases.

Click here to learn more about the Wells Fargo Center's bag policy for entrances.

Are Purses Allowed at the Wells Fargo Center for Nicki Minaj's Concert in Philadelphia?

Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are permitted in the venue. But they must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” (with or without a handle) and all bags are subject to security inspection.

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to read more.



Where is the Uber and Lyft Pick-up Lot at the Wells Fargo Center?

Uber (and Lyft) provide pickups in Lot T for ALL Wells Fargo Center events. If you’re leaving the venue, you should try to exit at one of the Broad Street entrances and cross over Pattison Avenue.

Lot T is located just across the street (near the corner of Broad and Pattinson).



