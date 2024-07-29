Have you, or someone you know, ever seen a UFO (unidentified flying object)?

I haven't, but a relative of mine swears she saw one a few years ago...and she's not crazy. Ha ha.

Believe it or not, there have been many reported UFO sightings in Pennsylvania this year, and the year is only half over.

The National UFO Reporting Center has them all recorded, broken down by month.

In Pennsylvania alone, there have been 29 reported UFO sightings in 2024 so far.

Here's where they are:

In January 2024 there were 8 reported UFO sightings in PA

- On January 2nd in Richland Township someone reported seeing a reddish brown, cigar-shaped object in the sky.

- On January 5th in Philadelphia it was reported that there was a large, linear flying object, flying low, then disappeared.

- On January 14th in Chalfont a circular white reflection was spotted.

- On January 20th in Essington there was a report of someone looking up at the stars and seeing a fast-moving orange orb that quickly moved across the sky.

For more January reports, click here.

In February 2024 there were 5 reported UFO sightings in PA

- On February 14th in Pittsburgh an object with a halo around it was reported. It had another object following it.

- On February 16th also in Pittsburgh there were 8 lights moving in counter clockwise pattern with other lights making passes through and below the formation.

For other reported UFOs in PA in March, click here.

For April's reported UFOs in PA, click here.

For May's reported UFOs in PA, click here.

For June's reported UFOs in PA, click here.

I can't believe there are so many reports. It's kind of freaky. I don't want to think about aliens on UFOs. Yikes.

